If Biden is not mentally fit to run, he is unfit to be President

As some pundits had predicted earlier this week, Joe Biden has announced that he won't be seeking re-election.

However, in the same letter, he also states that he will continue to function as President till the very end of his term

Anyone who has seen Joe Biden during the first debate and all subsequent footage knows he is non compos mentis. He was never in great shape in 2020, but the decline is very significant.

This move to not seek re-election is an acknowledgment of not just the decline but the incapacity. In recent times he has confused President Zelensky with President Putin. Biden forgot the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and instead referred to him as “a Black man." There were reports that Biden told Democrat governors that he would sleep more, work for fewer hours, and avoid events after 8 p.m.

The point remains if he is not mentally fit enough to campaign for re-election, participate in debates, and engage in other interactions, he is not fit to be President.

Being President is much more complex than running for President. Running a campaign is reading from teleprompters, making empty promises, and smiling/posing before the camera, but being President is about making tough decisions. It requires not just a functioning mind but an able mind.

If he cannot recall the names of the members of his cabinet and if he cannot string a sentence coherently, he simply cannot process complex information and make decisions.

He must therefore be compelled to resign.

The GOP members in Congress must initiate proceedings to force Biden to resign or be removed either by impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

Will the GOP members be able to do it with such a slim majority in Congress and no majority in the Senate?

Yes, they can.

All they have to do is put for the argument stated above -- that one who is unfit to campaign is unfit to be POTUS. They can force Biden to take a mental and cognitive test and make the results public. Biden will most certainly fail the tests. The GOP must force all those who urged Biden to step down to join the effort to force him out of office. The GOP must not make this about partisan politics but about national interests and the well-being of the nation.

They must also set up an inquiry into how long Biden has been incapacitated and how the Democrats allowed him to continue as President. Biden's cabinet members must be forced to testify.

While one can be sympathetic to an elderly man in decline, it is simply unpardonable that he was allowed to function as President.

This is a scandal.

Will the GOP appear cruel by engaging in this investigation? No, they will appear patriotic if they can expose the Democrats for continuing for almost four years with a dummy President.

If the Democrats who have been demanding he step aside from re-election support him continuing as President, they will be exposed as traitors.

What we need from the GOP is not pompous proclamations on TV or on social media or even during hearings. We need action!

This is the most significant scandal in recent times and must be exposed, the voters must know of this massive cover-up by the Democrats.

This will lead to a bigger victory in November.

Image: U.S. Government