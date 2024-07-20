Let the delegates decide

The GOP convention is over and it's on to Chicago. What will Democrats do if President Biden steps aside? I don't know, but I would like to see the delegates decide. This is from the Chicago Tribune:

At the very least, the DNC owes it to the doubters -- an AP/NORC poll conducted from July 11 to 15 found that 65% of Democrats wanted Biden to throw in the towel, including 75% of those under the age of 45 -- to give Democrats until the convention to choose a nominee. Other than propping up a teetering candidate whose candidacy is unwanted by the majority of his own party, there’s no excuse at this point not to allow delegates to vote in person in Chicago.

That's correct. The Democrats have not really had a primary since 2008. In 2016, they screwed Senator Sanders to help Hillary Clinton. In 2020, they pumped up a retired VP to keep Sanders from winning the nomination. In 2024, they kept Kennedy from running and creating some excitement. So why not open it up to the delegates and see what happens?

It will make great TV and the ticket may surprise us. Who could end up on the ticket? Your guess is as good as mine but this is not the Democrat Party that Joe Biden grew up in. It's more leftist, more radical and a lot more concerned about gender orientation than the price of gasoline.

