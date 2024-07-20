When will Democrats be held responsible for their Trump-hating rhetoric?

The unhinged young man who tried to take Donald Trump’s life at a recent campaign rally may well have been acting on his own.

But, even if that proves to be the case, he likely thought his actions were an effort to “save our democracy.”

How could he not, after the Democrat-Media Complex has, for the past several years, incessantly stated that Trump must be stopped -- by any means necessary — to “save our democracy”?

Trump has countless times been referred to as “Hitler,” a villain, an extremist, and, of course, “a threat to democracy. Our democracy.

Meaning, the Democrats’ democracy, as they believe is rightfully theirs.

But neither Democrats nor the media will be held accountable for their words and actions, because, well, they never are. There exists not only a two-tiered justice system in this country, but a two-tiered system of blame, accountability and condemnation. It is revolting.

This unequal treatment is unlikely to ever be “fundamentally transformed,” because we tolerate it. We tolerate a lot of things.

To wit:

Democrats and the media falsely accused the Trump campaign of colluding with the Russians. And no one cared.

Democrats, the media, and 51 top intelligence officials ludicrously claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop “had all the earmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.” And no one cared.

Antifa, BLM, and assorted thugs burned down parts of our major cities, did billions of dollars in damage and killed and injured dozens of people. And no one really cared.

Statues of past heroes and historic figures -- even including Washington, Lincoln, and Churchill — were vandalized or destroyed. And no one cared.

We were locked down for many months on end and told that we couldn’t even attend the weddings — or funerals — of our loved ones. Our kids were kept out of school. Many folks were told that their jobs weren’t all that important. Many businesses closed. And no one really cared.

Dozens of Christian churches have been burned down across Canada in the past several years. Literally thousands upon thousands of Christian churches, schools, cemeteries, and monuments have been vandalized, looted, or burned across Europe in recent years. And no one cares.

A statue of child Jesus at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in New York was recently beheaded. And no one cared.

Hardly a day goes by that we don’t hear of an illegal immigrant raping, assaulting, or murdering someone. And no one truly cares.

The Biden administration has repeatedly tried to imprison its primary political opponent—to save our democracy—and no one truly cares. Least of all spineless RINOs and other Republicans.

And now this. A Trump supporter has been killed, two others critically injured, and Trump himself was shot in the head. (And a CNN analyst said that it is “not legitimate” for Trump and his supporters to “perceive themselves to be under threat.”)

Yes, you could substitute “And too few cared” for “And no one cared” in this post to be more precise, but the point remains the same. Unless enough of us rise up and say, “We’re just as mad as hell … and we’re not going to take it anymore!” … we will have to keep taking it. Forever.

Somewhere, the Founders weep.

Image: The Prophet from The World, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0 DEED