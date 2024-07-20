Post-RNC tactics

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump is forcing a reevaluation of political tactics. Even Donald Trump, in his Republican National Convention speech, was a more humble, less bombastic, man. Coming within an inch of death tends to have that effect. With that in mind, how should Normal Americans, most of whom are Republicans of some shade, respond? What level of political discourse is reasonable and responsible? How should we oppose people that hate America, and us, with a mind-warping passion?

Graphic: X Screenshot

Normals want to preserve the Constitution and the rule of law. They want to secure our borders and reestablish American energy independence. They want lower taxes and to secure the First and Second Amendments. They want Americans to succeed in every endeavor on merit, not on gender, race or sexual preference. They want our children to learn academic disciplines rather than being subjected to sexual and political indoctrination. They want our elections to be secured, and our institutions to be restored to trustworthiness. They want the law—everywhere—fairly and uniformly enforced and all political prosecutions ended. They want our military to once again be the most feared fighting force on Earth. They want our allies to trust us and the enemies of liberty, of western civilization, to so fear us they dare not try us. They want our economy to thrive and our national debt to be constantly reduced. They want equal rights for all, not special rights for the sexually confused.

Graphic: X Screenshot

All of that is reasonable, sane, lawful, constitutional and quintessentially American, yet Democrats oppose every word and they’re willing to do whatever is necessary to impose the opposite.

President Biden’s handlers, the media, the entire Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) establishment knew he was suffering from progressive dementia even as they ran him for the presidency and cynically kept him as far away from the public as they could. They’re the people who have told us not to believe our own lyin’ eyes, subverted the Constitution and denied America the constitutionally elected, accountable executive essential if our representative republic is to function. And that’s the point: they want “our democracy”—a tyranny of the majority--not our representative republic, which they seek to destroy.

Would you, hearing anyone speaking about their spouse the way D/s/cs speak of America, believe they loved them?

One of the reasons Democrats have been so successful in doing enormous damage to America, Americans, our allies, and the world at large is they recognize no limits. They think Normal Americans are suckers, and the hell of it is, they’re often right. They speak any lie, any obscenity, make any smear, break any law against Normal Americans, secure in the knowledge they won’t respond in kind, that they’ll play by the rules and carefully obey the law. While we’re politely playing checkers, they’re shooting us over the checkerboard.

Republican politicians are all too often afraid of fighting back, rhetorically or otherwise. They’re afraid of being called “racist,” or “homophobe,” or “transphobe,” or any other kind of ist/phobe. They’re afraid of being called “mean,” of fighting effectively. They’re afraid to win, but not to nobly lose, which is why, over and over, Republicans earn the derogatory but descriptive title: “The Stupid Party.”

George W. Bush was a kinder and gentler Republican. D/s/cs spared no invective, no dirty trick in attacking him. Donald Trump refrained from prosecuting Hillary Clinton and others, people who legitimately should have been prosecuted, and two impeachments—one when he was out of office!—eight+ years of unrelenting and vile harassment and five indictments on “novel legal theories” were his reward for showing restraint and observing “norms.”

The cruel and evil learn nothing from kindness and restraint. Only political force, directly truthful attacks and ruthless determination that beats them at their own game can change their behavior. The best offense is a ruthless offense, not a whimpering defense.

We’re sort-of fighting people—including Biden’s family--who cruelly manipulate a senile man. The years of lies of faceless bureaucratic thugs have subverted the Constitution and denied Americans a sapient, accountable president. They want to “fundamentally transform” America and fundamentally harm us. They’ve already stooped to assassination. What’s left? They intend to show us.

Graphic: X Screenshot

As soon as they decide who they’re going to run for president, every element of the D/s/c establishment will be coming for us no holds barred. Saying “we’re better than them,” and “we won’t stoop to their level” will only ensure America’s destruction. Mean tweets? Have at them. Election watchdogs at every step of the process? We’d better. Accurately calling them and their tactics exactly the un-American, unconstitutional evil they are? That’s the bare minimum.

Stay within the law and common decency, but let them have both barrels of everything else—If we want our representative republic rather than ‘our democracy,”

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.