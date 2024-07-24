Kamala’s supporters: Are these people crazy?

American democracy is in serious trouble when Americans in great numbers think Kamala Harris is qualified to be the president of the United States and have her finger on the nuclear button. This is a person with no accomplishments in life to merit the position. Her supporters seem to think all one needs is the right skin color and reproductive organs.

This is the death of meritocracy that has nothing to do with either racism or neologistic “sexism.” This woman has done nothing in life as a leader and an executive. She is notorious for chasing away one staffer after another.

What does she know of men at war? The structure of the military? The weaponry? What international conflict has she been involved in managing, let alone solving?

For that matter, what does she know of business, which is America’s business?

So, there is something radically wrong with the sudden surge of financial support she has received since her influence-peddling, lowlife of a superior dropped out of the race for another four years as Obama’s stooge. Or maybe the millions being donated are just the pocket change of woke billionaires.

This woman is vacuous, inarticulate, and dishonest. She’s the border czarina who did nothing to stop the invasion of millions of lowlife psychopaths, sex traffickers, dope peddlers, and terror-loving Muslims, and the vice president who covered up for years her knowledge that Biden was mentally crippled.

This is no patriot. She is in a class with Hillary Clinton and the FBI and their fake smearing of President Trump as a traitor; the same FBI that still possesses a laptop containing evidence that one of the two candidates for president in 2020 was on the payroll of the Communist Chinese and hid this fact from the electorate. All the personnel involved in that cover-up deserve a firing squad.

The Democratic Party has become not only a criminal enterprise but a treasonous one, and, for sure, they will try to get as many of the illegal border-crossers the right to vote in November as they can.

This is beyond the kind of political corruption common to democratic politics. This is a threat to the very existence of the United States as it has been known as a society and culture.

There is something really poisonous in the Democrats’ politics. Their “values” are destroying Portland, Oakland, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York City, and other once-great American cities. They’re also wrecking American communities in Texas along the Rio Grande, and rural towns too from sea to shining sea.

In California, under the repellent Gavin Newsom, school employees cannot be punished for hiding from parents the fact that a child showing signs of a mental disorder that the woke do not consider a mental disorder at all. There is a connection between sexual confusion and damage to the ability to reason and know right from wrong.

America is under assault not by armies on foreign battlefields but from within, a psychological madness manifesting in the counter-natural fantasy that there is nothing wrong with sodomy, transvestism, and other sexual perversions. It has turned Thomas Jefferson’s political grandchildren into a community bereft of common sense and the ability to see that Kamala Harris has no qualifications and earned no merit to be president. This woke culture is a spiritual cancer that, if unchecked, will destroy the country.

