Donald Trump’s shooter -- a product of government schools’ indoctrination?

As we shake off the trauma of witnessing the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump, most of us are trying to figure out the motive for a twenty-year-old shooter to attempt to murder the former president.

President Biden and others are urging Americans not to make assumptions about motive, but we are all eager to know why -- what would cause a young man to want to assassinate Trump?

I instantly think of his young age; not long out of high school having had his head recently pumped full of leftist indoctrination. With Critical Marxist theories intended to pit people against one another, and so-called “social justice” indoctrination happening in early grades and intensifying over time, children are taught to hate themselves, others, and their country. So, someone who loves our country and is committed to making it great again is an obvious target for “social justice” at any cost.

We saw violence, looting, burning, and even murder following George Floyd’s death with young people rioting in the streets, destroying communities unfettered by law enforcement and media justifying their actions. With inaction, we told young people violence, lawlessness and in some cases, murder is justified in the name of “social justice.”

We see it on college campuses with anti-Semitic protestors yelling “Death to America.” These young people are either foreign terrorists who should be deported or they are domestic terrorists who need to be on a watchlist.

Although Caucasian herself, some pages of the Nashville transgender shooter’s manifesto expressed her hatred for white people and she specifically claimed her victims had white privileges. This is the nonsense they teach in government schools.

Another thing I would wager these young, violent criminals have in common is having been medicated throughout their school experience and on into adulthood with stimulants and psychotropic medications linked to violence.

A common thread among shooters is the use of medications prescribed to treat mental illness, especially among young assailants. The Nashville transgender shooter was under care for an emotional disorder and Trump’s would-be-assassin is reported to have been treated for depressive disorder. These young criminals are medicated most of their childhood with Adderall later combined with anti-depressants and often hormones contrary to their biology, which is a cocktail for violence, hallucinations, suicide, and homicide.

School shootings have more than doubled in the last ten years following the full implementation of the Common Core standards. These national standards begin teaching children to advocate for change in society in pre-kindergarten grades and rachets up through high school burdening students with the responsibility of being social justice warriors.

Since George Floyd’s death and the call to defund school police officers, school shootings have doubled, with 35 incidents already in 2024. During this time many government schools embraced the Black Lives Matter movement and replaced school police officers with counselors and social workers leaving students vulnerable.

Just before the assassination attempt, Trump’s platform was released with real limitations on the far Left’s transformative agenda pushing Marxism, LBGTQ+ ideology (with emphasis on the “T”), White privilege and anti-American propaganda.

The following are three of 20 planks in Trump’s platform, which he pledges to achieve very quickly after the election with the help of a Republican Congress:

Cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children.

Keep men out of women’s sports.

Deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our college campuses safe and patriotic again.

The paradox is glaring in that these policy positions, which may have influenced the shooter to attempt to murder the president, could be some of the solutions to ending the evil and hate that influences children in government schools.

While we continue to seek answers as to why so many young people are prone to violence and particularly murder in today’s culture, I would pray we can find some good that evolves from evil. I believe the assassination attempt on Donald Trump has fostered unity in our country, much like after 9/11. As much as the media and government schools stoke the fires that divide our citizens, this ill-fated shooting caused Trump to get back up and call for Americans to keep fighting -- to save our country!

Trump is a uniter and many who have always voted Democrat are uniting behind Trump despite differences on some policies. His bravery and God’s willingness to spare his life are just the right medicine for a nation that is hemorrhaging from division. I pray God will continue to use Donald Trump to heal our land and end the indoctrination of children in government schools.

Sheri Few is the Founder and President of United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) whose mission is to end the US Department of Education and all federal education mandates. USPIE has established 20 state chapters and is growing rapidly amid the national outcry from parents who want to regain control of their children’s education. Few is a nationally recognized leader on education policy and is often quoted in conservative media. Few has written extensively about critical race theory and served as Executive Producer for the documentary film titled Truth & Lies in American Education

