Republicans can win by being the big-tent party

This election should be about the issues facing our country and how to make America successful, safe, free and great again. [snip] [W]e are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. – Donald Trump at the RNC convention.

President Trump’s historic nomination acceptance speech was truly the bow wrapping up an eventful week. Just a few days before, Americans had been plunged into disbelieving shock, followed almost immediately by joyful awe as President Trump rose, hand raised skywards, exhorting us to keep up the fight for our nation, after he miraculously survived an attempted assassination.

Then, the four days of the RNC convention were historic, for they were clearly like none other. Young, exciting speakers ranging from Amber Rose to a new, dynamic Trump appeared on the stage. They drew together a splintered Republican that now challenges the DNC’s lock on the “Inclusivity, Tolerance and Diversity” mantra. The Republicans have become a true big tent, bound together by the Constitution and universal ideas, rather than being a coalition of warring tribes all seeking government spoils.

Image: YouTube (cropped).

The newly reformed 2024 RNC Party Platform, now closely aligned and more representative of the diverse America of the 21st century, leans heavily towards smaller government and restoring state sovereignty. Perhaps the most striking things exemplifying the RNC’s broader outreach were two dynamic speakers, both young women, one GenZ and one GenX. Emerging from very different cultures, Rapper Amber Rose and Trump granddaughter, Kai, voiced the same message of authenticity, tolerance, and acceptance. Said Amber Rose:

I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, or straight. It’s all love. And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.

Rose, with her tattoos and “street cred,” may offend some long-standing RNC members, many of whom are still trying to figure out what an “internet influencer” is. However, Rose, Kid Rock, and Kai Trump, represent the incoming smart, hip, and, importantly, thinking young adults being drawn to Trump’s proven common-sense policies. They are new American Republican party.

The typical Republican—the white-shoe banker or staid, older suburban couple beloved of pro-Franklin Roosevelt satirists—no longer dominates the party. There is just us, everyday Americans, who love our country desire to our American dream, in peace and safety.

Many on the left see these fundamental changes are terrified. Former Obama appointee and current political commentator Van Jones summed up the concern on the left:

“That was probably the most dangerous speech for the Democratic coalition,” Jones said Monday evening on CNN. “That is a young woman of color. She is describing the experience that a lot of people have — feeling that maybe, if you’re around too many liberals, you might get criticized too much or you might not be able to speak your mind, and she spoke to it really well.”

As Tristan Justice recently wrote,

Republicans are also far better at the tolerance game compared to Democrats, whose version of “coexist” means government-compelled uniformity with leftist ideology. Ric Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, who was also the first openly gay presidential cabinet member, summarized the nominee’s stance on diversity again on Wednesday. “Donald Trump doesn’t care if you’re gay or straight, black, brown or white, or what gender you are,” Grenell said. “He knows that we are all Americans, and that it’s time to put ‘America First.’”

Indeed, as if to exemplify the tribalism and plantation mentality that the left enforces on people, just yesterday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid informed blacks that they will suffer serious social consequences if they don’t vote for Harris:

In an apparent bid to shame support for the vice president and away from Donald Trump, the firebrand MSNBC host warned black voters they were going to look ‘real weird and real lonely’ if they do not back the ‘woman of color extraordinaire’ in November's presidential election.

If we want to win this election, we must change hearts and minds. Debate and logic alone will not do it. We must create a welcoming environment offering acceptance, forgiveness, understanding, and above all, honesty and authenticity as part of our continued commitment to core constitutional and traditionally American principles.

This is how the new Republican Party can win elections up and down the ballot.