Iranian-backed Hezbollah kills 10 Druze citizens, mostly children

While the world obsessively focuses on what is happening in Gaza, where Israel is waging an extraordinarily careful war to defeat an enemy dedicated to her complete annihilation, the same enemy has been shooting thousands of rockets at Israel since October, all of which are aimed at civilian centers. Today, one of those rockets landed on a soccer field and playground, killing at least ten people (mostly children) and injuring dozens of others.

Some of you may think I’m confused when I write that the same enemy that Israel is fighting in Gaza is also on her northern border. After all, the enemy in Gaza is Hamas, while the enemy in Lebanon is Hezbollah. But I’m not confused at all. Both these enemies are Iranian cutouts. Iran buys their weapons, pays their salaries, and plots their strategies. Israel is fighting a multi-front war against Iran, which works through proxies in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Iran, however, does not dare to fight an open war against Israel’s military because the mullahs know that every one of them would swiftly be killed. Instead, the mullahs hide behind civilians in Gaza and the West Bank and behind Lebanon’s sovereignty, which is ostensibly separate from Hezbollah. On October 7, it was Iran that directed the slaughter of more than 1,200 Israeli civilians, along with the kidnapping of more than 250 other civilians.

It's also Iran that supplied the more than 50 rockets that rained down on northern Israel a couple of hours ago (and, indeed, that continue to fly in). One landed in Majdal Shams, a Druze village in Northern Israel. More specifically, the rocket landed in a soccer field and playground area where people were youngsters were gathered to play soccer:

Massive Escalation today, as at least 10 Israeli Civilians have been Killed, including several Children, and over 30 Injured following a Hezbollah Rocket Attack on a Soccer Field within the Town of Majdal Shams in Northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/jhKQx7S1sY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 27, 2024

Hezbollah launched a barrage of 50 rockets into Northern Israel less than an hour ago.



The target? Israeli civilians peacefully celebrating Shabbat.



Here’s your reminder that every rocket fired by Hezbollah, and Hamas, is a war crime. pic.twitter.com/jIiUA5t5mE — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 27, 2024

The majority of the casualties in this Hezbollah strike were children. The helicopters are having trouble even evacuating because Hezbollah is firing non-stop rockets



The attack hit a playground and adjacent football field where children were playing. I won’t share the worst… pic.twitter.com/ubioKZBVhy — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) July 27, 2024

For those unfamiliar with the Druze, they are not Jewish. Instead, they are Arabs who have their own faith. Muslims persecuted them brutally, of course. The Israelis did and do not, and the Druze have given their complete allegiance to Israel.

Expect the Harris-Biden administration to give lip service to the horrors of the carnage while urging Israel to surrender immediately to stop further killings. This Democrat mantra, of course, is an inversion of reality. Israel fights only defensively, never offensively.

Moreover, Israel fights her wars with exquisite care to limit civilian deaths. No other army in the history of the world, during the height of the war, notifies the enemy in advance of attacks or feeds enemy civilians. Only Israel does. Meanwhile, Israel’s enemies in Tehran, Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, and Lebanon bypass military fights entirely and target only Israel’s civilian population.

Trump supports Israel. Biden-Harris and their now-openly-antisemitic base not only want Israel to lose but also, if the base has its way, want another genocide, starting in Israel and then encompassing the globe. That, after all, is what is meant by “from the river to the sea” and “globalize the intifada.”

Meanwhile, Israel will have no choice but to invade southern Lebanon and erase Hezbollah, as it did in 1982. What few remember is that the world condemned Israel then, too. But without Hezbollah, Lebanon experienced an amazing renaissance, bringing it back to its old days as the “Paris of the Middle East.” Of course, Hezbollah moved back in again, and everything reverted to fecal matter.

If Harris gets into the White House, expect Israel to soldier on alone in this war. Thankfully, Israel’s great minds are working on a laser weapon that may provide a defense that a Democrat administration cannot slow-walk to Israel in hopes of Israel’s ultimate destruction.

Israel's 🇮🇱 Iron Beam will soon be operational, protecting the nation from all airborne threats. Each interception costs under $20 instead of $50,000, and never runs out of ammunition. It will be the world's first large-scale laser defense system. @RAFAELdefense pic.twitter.com/HEZI909VHh — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) July 24, 2024

Before the Democrats get too excited by this latest escalation, though, they’d do well to take seriously Bibi Netanyahu’s warning to Congress that Iran has both Israel (“the Little Satan”) and Iran (“the Great Satan”) in its crosshairs. If Iran destroys Israel, it’s coming for us.

Those Democrats who greet Iran with open arms will be very surprised that their love isn’t reciprocated. The mullahs know useful idiots when they see them, and the whole weak, screaming, perverted cadre of Democrat foot soldiers will discover what it’s like when the Islamic Borg assimilates their world. (Hint: America has lots of rooftops.)

