In Paris, there’ll be no Charlie Hebdo repeat over the blasphemous open ceremonies

Once upon a time, the athletes marched into a stadium without so much fanfare or production. It’s an introduction of teams, after all. Unfortunately, Paris decided to go woke this year and convince people like me to turn off the TV and skip what they call the Olympics.

What we saw in Paris was an insult to Christians. It’s as simple as that. Let’s review the events:

In between listing all the countries participating in the Olympic Games, there have been several performances riffing on France’s history and culture, such as a headless Marie Antoinette, the last queen prior to being executed amid French Revolution, singing with her severed head in her hands sporting drag-style makeup. This was part of numerous drag queens that appeared to be a recurring theme throughout the ceremonies. Three drag queens were among the 10,000 torchbearers who relayed the Olympic flame as it started in Greece, passed through French territories and made its way to Paris. One new display on Friday showed what appear to be numerous performers, including drag queens and a large woman in an aureole halo crown, parodying “The Last Supper,” a universally recognizable painting by renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci of Christ and his apostles.

Image: X screen grab.

What does mocking The Last Supper have to do with the Olympics? I don’t know unless your objective is to mock millions around the world who value the meaning of that supper.

So why upset all those who consume the products and services advertised on NBC?

The answer is that they think that they can get away it. They know that Christians won’t burn Paris because their religion was offended. In other words, there won’t be a repeat of that Charlie Hebdo story this time around. I assume you remember the weekly publication called Charlie Hebdo that published cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad and received the consequence for that blasphemy in the form of a mass shooting that left 12 people dead.

So, make your statement. The baseball trade deadline and pennant races are heating up. The NFL training camps will open soon, and Jerry Jones will be reminded daily that everyone around is winning and the Cowboys are not. Just another summer in Dallas and a time to forget that the Olympics have gone woke.

