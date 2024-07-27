Suburban moms focused on Kamala’s intersectionalism ignore their kids’ futures

The two greatest demographic bulwarks of the modern Democrat Party are urban blacks and suburban college-educated women. The first is a true mystery, given the degradation of our cities under 70 years of straight Democrat control. The second, though, is a less explored, greater mystery for at least one large subgroup: Those suburban college-educated women with children.

Over the last 40 years (and accelerating over the last 15), there has been a significant decline in all types of education metrics in the US. Math scores. Reading scores. And try to get the average high schooler (or even college student) to write you a structured, grammatical, and coherent paragraph!

Working with students over the past 40 years, I’ve witnessed this decline firsthand—and my experience has been with “well-educated” college and post-graduate students. A friend who teaches chemistry at a local university told me that he was concerned that incoming freshmen would be unable to handle the subject matter of introductory chemistry. Not coincidentally, that university dropped the SATs as a requirement for admission five years ago.

You might think that mothers might be a bit concerned, indeed, concerned enough to ponder their voting habits. To say there is no connection between Democrat rule and downward-spiraling academics is to turn a blind eye to the Democrat party’s most loyal political union—the American Federation of Teachers—and its Maoist president, Randi Weingarten. Your darling offspring might be fantastic at lacrosse, soccer, or volleyball and very well-versed in intersectional studies, but don’t think for a second that they are as well trained in core academics as a generation (and especially two generations) earlier.

One can credibly argue that our new Leftist overlords might actually want a dumb-downed citizenry. But let’s not get into the weeds of “why.” Let’s just focus on the “what,” which is that you know that your kids are degrading academically. Their core proficiencies—math and reading/writing—are documented to be spiraling down. Yet their mothers keep voting for the same cabal that has inflicted this deterioration on our society! Perhaps Einstein was correct in his assessment of insanity and repeating the same actions/behavior.

Now, with Harris, we have—in the flesh—the epitome of what a disintegrating educational system produces: a person who is the living embodiment of the Peter Principle (on steroids), who cannot string together coherent thoughts and phrases, not because she has dementia but because she is what the Western education system produces. Despite this, voters, led by those college-educated women, may soon entrust her with the nuclear codes.

The other day, Russian and Chinese military (offensive) aircraft, during joint exercises, encroached on Alaskan air defense space for the first time in history. This is reminiscent of a certain spy balloon but even more chilling.

If you don’t think that overt US weakness invites military adventurism by our enemies, I give you the current Mideast, the ongoing Ukraine War, and the rapidly escalating Taiwan straits. And we haven’t seen anything yet.

The late, not-so-great Barrack Hussein Obama, in his vision for a “Transformed America,” frequently lamented, in one form or another, that the US was a superpower and, according to an advisor, dreamed of “leading from behind” (a fancy way to say “following”). If you really want to achieve the loss of world dominance (or significance), history says there’s nothing like a major military defeat. Go ask the Carthaginians. Oh wait, you can’t.

So, in the upcoming election, if our suburban soccer moms can’t focus on the miserable Public School educations that their children receive (that is, their excitement about the first East Asian Indian-Jamaican-Woman president overrides focusing on their children’s futures), maybe they could at least focus on their children’s actual lives.

Under that future president, those of their children who are forced to learn Mandarin will be the lucky ones. The true losers in this epic political struggle we are currently waging may well be the children lost in military actions that Russian and Chinese forces wage on the American mainland thanks to political incompetence (or worse) from the Democrat Left.