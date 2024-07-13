How many more starts will he get?

To use a baseball example, Joe Biden got to the 5th inning, gave up a few runs and walked away without a decision. After the game, the press asked the manager about his pitcher. Will he get another start? The manager would not commit.

That's where we are! The press conference was better than the debate, but was it enough to encourage Democrats?

My guess is that most Americans want an answer now rather than later. They want a cognitive test to put this matter to rest one way or another. I agree with the New York Post:

President Biden should listen immediately to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who said Wednesday: “I don’t think that it would hurt” for the embattled prez to take a cognitive test. That’s an early contender for understatement of the millennium. And Biden’s ongoing refusal to get tested -- or at least release the results of any secret ones he’s had -- amounts to a direct and brazen lie to the voters he’s asking to trust him with four more years in the most powerful political office in the world. The evidence of his mental and physical decline is abundant.

Yes, the evidence is abundant. Most of us remember a grandparent or parent who went through something like this and they didn't have to make nuclear decisions. Also, it does not get better with time. Decline is inevitable. How fast the decline? That's the question.

So President Biden stopped the bleeding for now. His biggest problem is that most Democrats are afraid of a repeat "debate" performance. Will he freeze or phase out again? Will he settle the issue and take a cognitive test? Is he ready for another four-year term?

Then there is the VP Harris problem. Is she ready for a campaign after her lackluster performance in 2020? Who wants to be the VP and defend the Biden-Harris policies?

So the President survives for now, but only for now. The jury is still out.

Image: Gage Skidmore