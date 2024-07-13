Terrorist attacks in America: just a matter of time?

Back in January of 2024 I wrote Terrorist attacks in America: for what are they waiting? It was an article about the thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, of terrorists Biden’s handler’s open border policies have invited into the country. It’s a topic I’ve addressed several times since as FBI Director Christopher Wray keeps warning the terrorist threat level is higher than ever. He has even sort of suggested open borders might have something to do with that. Constant probes of our military installations by foreign nationals illegally in the country are sort of concerning, as are Chinese operatives buying up farm and ranch land next door to some of our most sensitive military installations.

Graphic: Explosion following the plane impact into the South Tower (WTC 2). Wikimedia Commons.org. Public domain.

In the meantime the FBI is busy harassing Americans who dare to blow the whistle about DEI madness and incompetence in the FBI, and the FBI and DHS are always busy pursuing religious Americans, Trump supporters and Americans who are serving or have served in the military. Why would our national security apparatus be after them? Why, they’re the most dangerous domestic terrorist risks! Shouldn’t that be obvious? The priorities of those charged with keeping Americans safe are equally obvious.

Graphic: X screenshot

As I’ve previously written, dramatic, flashy 9-11 style attacks are unlikely. As lax and misdirected as our national security apparatus is, they might be able to intercept that kind of plan. Islamists telling flight instructors they don’t need to learn how to land would sort of stick out, that trick having been done before. What’s most likely are the kinds of mass, but small, attacks Kurt Schlichter presents in The Attack , a novel of which I was not aware when making that suggestion.

Imagine the chaos, the terror, if small groups of terrorists, on a single day or two, attacked across the nation: malls, grocery stores, churches, theaters, parks, concerts, anywhere people gathered. Four or five armed with AKs, grenades and other explosives would roll up a high body count, perhaps higher than 9-11. Four or five in every state is only 250, and there are surely far more terrorists ready and waiting than that.

Attacks in blue states, where most people are unarmed and police forces are depopulated, would surely see far more casualties than red states where many are armed and the police are fully staffed and allowed to do their jobs.

Chinese soldiers would most likely be used not for that kind of attack, but for sabotage and assassinations of high-value targets. Transformers, most of which are made in China, serving entire communities or industries can be taken out with nothing more substantial than rifle bullets. Water supplies can be poisoned, pathogens released and strategic aircraft waiting on the pad can be destroyed with RPGs.

The great advantage of this strategy is it’s not necessary to tell individual cells of their missions or targets, or even to supply them with weapons, until just before they strike. They require no additional support, no medical aid, no extraction. They expect to die, and will continue to kill until they run out of ammo or are killed by citizens or the police.

So for what are they waiting? Why haven’t all those actual Islamist terrorists—and members of the Chinese military—already attacked?

They know they can take their time. Their operatives entered the country unvetted, and authorities have no idea who or where they are. Perhaps they’re waiting for a date significant to them, something like September 11th?

Perhaps they’re still waiting to put all their plans, all their weapons, all their propaganda efforts in place?

Surely their leaders have long known Joe Biden is senile and his handlers are incompetent fools. After Biden’s disastrous debate, and the political upheaval that followed and continues, might they not be more likely to attack to take advantage of the confusion?

Perhaps they’re waiting for Iran to get nukes and attack in the aftermath of a nuclear attack on Israel or America?

Perhaps, fearing a reinvigorated and vengeful America under Donald Trump, they’re waiting to see if he’s elected, and only then will they attack, allowing his political enemies to blame him and hamstring America again?

Perhaps they’re working with Democrats/Socialists/Communists to use terror attacks to their political advantage? Conspiracy theory? At one time I wouldn’t even imagine such treason. Now, is it really far-fetched? After Biden’s handlers have given 85 billion in military equipment to terrorists, enriched Iran, after General Milley told the Chinese he’d warn them of any attack? After Biden’s Handlers are trying to save Hamas? After they've revealed themselves as America haters?

When the attacks come, we might have a better chance to find out why they waited. With the national security apparatus we have, we really don’t have any other option.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.