A feast of schadenfreude

As much as I dislike taking pleasure from observing the misery of others, I can’t help but being delighted by the problems facing the enemies of civilization (A.K.A. today’s progressive Democrats). Well beyond the dilemma revealed by Biden’s mental feebleness, remains their lack of appealing options… let alone the lack of sufficient time to affect a repair which are both foreshadowing an immense political catastrophe.

But the problem is about much, much more than the presidency and even the rest of the federal government. States and cities are also overwhelmed with dystopic reality. Crime is at the top of the list, but burdensome taxation and a general perceived loss of personal freedom are also working on today’s political climate. Might as well throw in the abject failure of the enormously expensive government-run public schools and the Democrats’ compulsive opposition to parental choice.

If any nation’s people would be familiar with freedom, it would be the Americans. Thus, unlike frogs being slowly boiled, we are still able to notice the gradual erosion of our ability to make our own choices. Being hostile to government is nowadays politically sexy… and the creatures of the public sector establishment have their eyes closed and their fingers in their ears… and are screaming “Nah, nah, nah -- I can’t hear you!”

Back to the presidential contest. Very few people have ever voted for Joe Biden, but there are many who have previously and are going again to vote against Donald Trump. Trump is still way popular enough to handily prevail this year. Two years ago, however, the much anticipated “Red Wave” failed to live up to expectations. Why? Perhaps because Trump wasn’t on the ballot back then. That’s why.

Plenty is being said and written about Biden’s mental defects, pro and mostly con -- but his assistance in allowing ruinous public policy to take effect is the real issue as to his or any other Democrat’s viability as a candidate. Were there a serious, possibly electable replacement for Biden, the Democrats would be much more overt in their efforts to push him into retirement. But guess what: Kamala? Hair Gel? Gretchen (a.k.a. Cruella DeVille)? And Hillary (“…and your little dog, too”)?

Meanwhile, acting from desperation over a year ago, the Democrat movers and shakers launched a lawfare barrage against Pres. Trump. First off, unlike other wannabes, Trump is particularly wealthy and was able to afford substantial legal representation. The odious nature of the lame attempts at making him a criminal only served to elevate him in the hearts and minds of the freedom-loving American people. Among others, Attorney General Merrick Garbage will not be kindly treated by the chroniclers of this period of history.

The visible death-spiral that has begun has momentum. Biden’s lapses will continue and likely multiply. Urban disfunction (a euphemism) will continue and become ever more obvious. The inhabitants of this republic will further realize that this is not just a matter of ideology, but rather a matter of just plain knowing what you’re doing. Rephrase: Modern leftists do not consider the consequences of their policies. They are merely trying to feel good about their intentions while presenting affirming optics. This has come about because a lapdog media has euphemized every damaging edict that has been hurled against the general population. As a result, being so protected allows for the actors to develop some really bad habits.

But things are different now. The script has been tossed out the window. An eligible incumbent is losing the support of his own people… who are being threatened on the other side by the archenemy of his party. Having little, if any, problem-solving ability, the Democrats are grasping at straws. It doesn’t take a lot of brain power to understand that this is way too late in the game to throw the nomination up for grabs. But it still has to be done now, since they tuned out Biden’s obvious incompetence when they had the chance to avoid catastrophe. Ah! Schadenfreude!

