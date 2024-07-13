Hey, Clooney! Meet Bidenfreude

Ages ago—that would be May in the year of our Lord 2024—George Clooney contacted Poseur Joe Biden on behalf of Amal Clooney, George’s spouse:

George Clooney contacted a top White House official last month to complain after President Biden criticized the International Criminal Court’s decision to seek a warrant against top Israeli officials over the war in Gaza, a case the actor’s wife had worked on, according to two people familiar with the situation. [snip] Mr. Clooney is scheduled to appear at a high-dollar June 15 fund-raiser for Mr. Biden in Los Angeles, with former President Barack Obama in attendance.

That fundraiser netted Joementia’s campaign close to $30 million and was attended by such dark forces as Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, Barbara Streisand, Jack Black, Kathy Griffin, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and BHO.

Image: George and Amal Clooney. YouTube screen grab.

Clooney’s wife is “a Lebanon-born lawyer.” She is Muslim, BTW. She also hates Israel:

Last month, she co-signed an opinion essay with other members of an I.C.C. advisory panel arguing that their investigation had found “reasonable grounds to believe” that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, “have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.” Their report found sufficient evidence to charge the Israeli leaders with the war crime of “intentionally using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the murder and persecution of Palestinians as crimes against humanity.”

As an aside, the starvation claim was debunked, with the UN releasing a report on June 4 that said its own claims about famine were implausible.

So, what is the deal with George Clooney intervening with Joe? Why bother? The answer is fear:

The Academy Award-winning actor’s wife, Amal Clooney, played an instrumental role in making the case for the ICC to prosecute Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes in Israel and Gaza — and she could face US sanctions if Biden, 81, were to sign legislation recently passed by the House of Representatives. During the call, George Clooney expressed concern to Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti that his wife could face penalties under the sanctions bill and took issue with Biden’s comments related to the arrest warrants and his administration’s initial openness to slapping sanctions on ICC officials, according to the Washington Post.

Did George’s efforts pay off? Of course, they did.

Several days after [the phone call], the Biden campaign sent out a fundraising text from Clooney. “I’m not exaggerating when I say that this election is the fight of our lives,” the text blast from Clooney reads. “It’s a choice between those who want to pull America back to the past, and those who want to move America into the future.”

Almost a month later, though, in a NYT Op-ed, Clooney revealed a change of heart:

It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.

Why it took Clooney so long to come forward is uncertain. Dems, Progs, and Libs (DPLs) are known to be slow in the head.

In any event, Clooney has turned on Joe. What is Biden to do?

One thing we know for sure is that Joe is a fighter. He’s said so himself:

On Oct. 5, 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was recorded on a “hot mic” saying, “No one fucks with a Biden.”

Well, George has certainly f**ked with Joe, not merely “a Biden,” but THE Biden.

Joe has an opportunity to do the right thing times 2. One, he can do the right thing by re-emphasizing support for Israel and acknowledging the hoax of the alleged famine, and two, he can do what it takes to get sanctions against the miscreants involved in the ICC’s outrageous acts against Israel.

Said miscreants would include George the Traitor’s missus.

Biden is one to revel in the misfortune of those opposing him. George’s Bidenfreude would be most satisfying to the Poseur and would also serve to mitigate the latest stupidity from VP Kamala Hamas.