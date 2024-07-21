Biden can stabilize his campaign and simultaneously help Israel

It is undeniable that past president Obama was vehemently anti-Israel. One can only ponder how he felt about American Zionists. In this context, the definition of Zionist is one who celebrates Israel’s existence and stands for her survival.

Obama’s policies towards Israel were of disdain and destruction. Under his administration, he forbade moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, and heinously decreed that Jews born in Jerusalem were not Israeli.

Moreover, Obama accepted, among other anti-Israel, anti-American policies, the terms of an egregious agreement with Iran, which culminated in the transfer of multi-millions of U.S. dollars to Iran. Those dollars were delivered on pallets airlifted to Iran. Obama’s then-vice president, Biden, could not contradict these anti-Israel policies.

Obama was followed by President Trump, who immediately reversed them! Trump went many steps forward to ensuring Israel’s security and advancing peace in the whole region by brokering the ground-breaking Abraham Accords. These created still-standing peace agreements between Israel and multiple Arab countries.

Image: YouTube screen grab.

President Biden, who succeeded Trump, was faced with the Middle East’s cauldron of misery. This exploded on October 7, 2023. As we all know, Hamas mounted a bestial attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis and violently kidnapped over 200 more. Over 100 are still in captivity. More than half are presumed dead. Many are Americans.

Biden’s initial reaction was to solidly stand with Israel. He immediately flew to Tel Aviv to cement that commitment. But in the ensuing months, he has faced an unprecedented American outburst of ugly Jew-hatred and anti-Israel sentiment. So, while still ostensibly for Israel, Biden has tried to master a tightrope between warring sentiments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming to America this week. By invitation, he will address Congress on Wednesday. This is Biden’s golden opportunity to cement his legacy as a man of moral courage and keep his initial commitments against the attacks.

It is his last opportunity to embrace Israel and rage against the heinous violence of Hamas and the revolutionary Islamists who crave an Islamic global caliphate. He can loudly denounce the violence, the Islamic extremists, and Hamas. He can boldly embrace Netanyahu and give him the 500 pound bombs that Biden has, so far, withheld, as well as all other assistance required to fight extremists on multiple fronts.

From this bold move, which will leave Israel in a position of strength and security, Biden can forge a peace agreement that Netanyahu can live with and, along with obtaining the release of the remaining hostages. Both acts would muzzle the turncoats from Obama on down and permit Biden to keep his nomination.