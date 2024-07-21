« The fracturing of the Democrats
July 21, 2024

People are questioning whether Biden actually resigned or was the victim of a coup

By Andrea Widburg

For now, I’m taking at face value that Biden has withdrawn from the presidential campaign via a tweeted-out letter, with the promise of a live statement to follow. However, a surprising number of people believe that, considering how consequential Biden’s statement is, a tweeted-out letter suggests a coup rather than a voluntary resignation. More than anything, this reveals how the Biden administration has destroyed all trust in the government.

To catch you up on things, Biden put out two separate tweets. The first, at 1:46 p.m. Eastern Time, announced his resignation:

The second, roughly 30 minutes later, at 2:13 p.m. Eastern Time, finally endorsed Kamala:

The whole thing is peculiar, aside from its uniqueness in American political history. What’s appeared on X, the social media site where political junkies live, is a growing suspicion that Biden didn’t actually resign. Instead, many people (possibly hundreds) hypothesize that the letter was put out on Biden’s behalf, forcing him to accept a fait accompli. Had Joe actually withdrawn on his own initiative, most believe he would have made that consequential announcement in person rather than via a letter. And of course, the memes are already in play:

Those are representative samples; there are already dozens or even hundreds more like them.

In other words, what people believe they’re seeing is a coup from within the Democrat party, and one in which Joe may or may not have participated:

I wouldn’t be surprised if Joe, even if he signed the letter, wasn’t cognitively aware of what happened. Dementia is a progressive disease, and those of us who have seen it happen to a loved one know how it progresses: first slowly, then quickly.

Joe’s decline has probably been hastened by the massive amount of drugs he’s been given over the past few months to create an illusion of sentience. Old bodies don’t handle drugs well, especially not the amphetamine-type drugs Joe would have required. That’s why I’m inclined to believe that there may be truth in this physician’s/congresswoman’s take:

Incidentally, to lend a bit more credence to the theory (and it is only a theory) that Biden didn’t make this choice himself, or even write the letter, POLITICO reports that Biden’s own staff was blindsided. Wouldn’t you think they’d be the first to know?

Julie Kelly, however, has a very different theory altogether, and it’s equally credible in these bizarre times:

My favorite tweet of all, though, comes from John Lennon’s and Yoko Ono’s son. This one isn’t a theory. We know it’s true:

Image by AI.

