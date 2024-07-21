People are questioning whether Biden actually resigned or was the victim of a coup

For now, I’m taking at face value that Biden has withdrawn from the presidential campaign via a tweeted-out letter, with the promise of a live statement to follow. However, a surprising number of people believe that, considering how consequential Biden’s statement is, a tweeted-out letter suggests a coup rather than a voluntary resignation. More than anything, this reveals how the Biden administration has destroyed all trust in the government.

To catch you up on things, Biden put out two separate tweets. The first, at 1:46 p.m. Eastern Time, announced his resignation:

The second, roughly 30 minutes later, at 2:13 p.m. Eastern Time, finally endorsed Kamala:

And if you’re with us, donate to her campaign here:https://t.co/A0T3v7ItQm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The whole thing is peculiar, aside from its uniqueness in American political history. What’s appeared on X, the social media site where political junkies live, is a growing suspicion that Biden didn’t actually resign. Instead, many people (possibly hundreds) hypothesize that the letter was put out on Biden’s behalf, forcing him to accept a fait accompli. Had Joe actually withdrawn on his own initiative, most believe he would have made that consequential announcement in person rather than via a letter. And of course, the memes are already in play:

Here's Biden's letter saying he's dropping out...



I wonder who wrote and signed it. pic.twitter.com/TFJLvfs95p — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 21, 2024

How do we really know this letter is from Biden?



He didn’t write the letter. Until we hear from him directly, this is a coup.



This is NOT what Democracy looks like. — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) July 21, 2024

Those are representative samples; there are already dozens or even hundreds more like them.

In other words, what people believe they’re seeing is a coup from within the Democrat party, and one in which Joe may or may not have participated:

I don’t want to hear a word from Democrats about honoring the results of elections. They had primaries and caucuses and @JoeBiden won. They plotted a coup and forced an incumbent to withdraw from the race weeks before the convention. So much for democracy. https://t.co/Xvf2jjM2SW — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden succumbed to a coup by Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Hollywood donors, ignoring millions of Democratic primary votes.



Donald Trump took a bullet for democracy. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 21, 2024

We are witnessing a third world-style coup engineered by oligarchs as we speak, and it isn’t going to be pretty. Stay calm, folks. It’s about to get crazy. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 21, 2024

Voters don’t choose the President. That has been obvious for a while. Watching a coup against a Democrat, which is a first, is a reminder that the corruption is worse than we’ve ever seen. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 21, 2024

I wouldn’t be surprised if Joe, even if he signed the letter, wasn’t cognitively aware of what happened. Dementia is a progressive disease, and those of us who have seen it happen to a loved one know how it progresses: first slowly, then quickly.

Joe’s decline has probably been hastened by the massive amount of drugs he’s been given over the past few months to create an illusion of sentience. Old bodies don’t handle drugs well, especially not the amphetamine-type drugs Joe would have required. That’s why I’m inclined to believe that there may be truth in this physician’s/congresswoman’s take:

Incidentally, to lend a bit more credence to the theory (and it is only a theory) that Biden didn’t make this choice himself, or even write the letter, POLITICO reports that Biden’s own staff was blindsided. Wouldn’t you think they’d be the first to know?

Biden's announcement stunned White House and campaign aides, who up until this afternoon were insisting he'd stay in the race.



"We’re all finding out by tweet,” said one Dem. “None of us understand what’s happening.” https://t.co/VHphH6HPNL — POLITICO (@politico) July 21, 2024

Julie Kelly, however, has a very different theory altogether, and it’s equally credible in these bizarre times:

Biden is not addressing the country because he is fuming raging mad.



This is not what he wanted. He feels betrayed by everyone including Obama and Pelosi. He was pushed out the door.



So he will try to cool his temper before he talks. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 21, 2024

My favorite tweet of all, though, comes from John Lennon’s and Yoko Ono’s son. This one isn’t a theory. We know it’s true:

Guess we’re unburdened by what has been. — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) July 21, 2024

