The great 2024 GOP platform leaves out an important item: Student loan payoffs

The RNC, to “Make America Great Again!”, released the 20 promises they hope will become a reality very quickly. They fully plan to win back the White House and the Republican majorities in both the House and Senate. We can do this if we’re not one-issue voters.

Take a peek at the Trump-backed 20-item agenda for 2024. It is in ALL CAPS because that is how it is presented on the website:

1. SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION 2. CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY 3. END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN 4. MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR! 5. STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO A MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER 6. LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS! 7. DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS 8. PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY -- ALL MADE IN AMERICA 9. END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE 10. STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS 11. REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN. 12. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD 13. KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD’S RESERVE CURRENCY 14. FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE 15. CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS 16. CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN 17. KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS 18. DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN 19. SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP 20. UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS

This is a goodie jar full of conservative ideas. However, some things were left out, some big things. Left out was firing the entire FBI and DOJ, firing all department heads who fail badly (e.g., the Afghanistan pullout, the Trump assassination attempt), and refunding all student loan payoffs back to the taxpayer. It is this last I wish to emphasize for the GOP’s serious scrutiny and action.

To date, Biden & Co. have approved a total of nearly $169 billion in payoffs for nearly 4.8 million students, including $69.2 billion for 946,000 borrowers through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Only two days ago, behind our backs while we were watching an assassination attempt and the RNC Convention, the Biden Administration additionally approved $1.2 billion in student debt relief for 35,000 public service workers. This is suicidal for the country.

You, your family, your friends, and I paid for these deadbeats. This malicious spending is the Democrats’ way of breaking the Treasury for Republicans when we take over in January. Granted, a few of these borrowers may be genuinely qualified for student loan forgiveness, but I say let their families and friends, not ours, pony up. As for me, I pay my own bills. I don’t want to pay someone else’s bills at IRS gunpoint.

We shall see what will happen to all this profligate Democrat spending between now and November. You can pretty much count on the Democrats to spend every last dime they can get their hands on so that Trump has little to work with.

The 2024 Trumpzilla agenda is one that is long overdue. He made great strides while he was POTUS, but then COVID hit, and he was not able to continue. Now he can. We need to remember one yuuuge thing about Trump: He is methodical. He’s playing chess, won’t telegraph all his moves, and performs flawlessly if given the chance.

This is economic war. The Democrats started it. We will finish it.

Image by AI.