A pilot plant for net zero

Both solar and wind energy have fatal flaws. Solar stops when the sun goes down or if a cloud blocks the sun; wind fails if the wind is too strong or too weak. But every day we hear of some fantastic and expensive plan to keep the lights on when these unreliable energy twins stop work.

The latest thought bubble from Mr. Bowen (the Australian minister for generating blackouts) is for him to be able to drain the energy from electric car batteries to back up a failing grid. He suggests that batteries could also power the house or sell energy into the grid. (They are already scheming on how to use smart technology to prevent homeowners from charging their own batteries when flicker power is fading.)

Bowen’s sole sensible comment was that “electric cars are batteries on wheels.”

But batteries do not generate power. And when they are flat, they do not even store power. Fancy trying to keep the lights on while recharging all those batteries with flicker power, and imagine discovering that your Tesla battery is flat just when you need your car some frosty morning. You have just performed a public service: the power in your batteries was drained to cook suburban breakfasts and keep the early trains running.

People who bought an electric car for quiet mobility will suddenly find they were just financing a cog in Bowen’s Blackout Insurance Plan.

Australia is an energy island. There are no handy extension cords to French nuclear power, Scandinavian hydro, Icelandic geothermal, or American natural gas. (Maybe if we ever get that long extension cord from Darwin to Singapore, we can organize a sub-station in Indonesia and import reliable coal-powered electricity from them.)

Australia has abundant coal, gas, and uranium resources, but exploiting these is now demonized and blocked by red/green tape and lawfare. Most of our petroleum products are imported, and we have a tiny stockpile of refined fuels. To undertake extensive oil and gas exploration in Australia would need infinite patience, many lawyers, and very deep pockets.

So, like drunken teenagers in a stolen car on the wrong side of the road, we accelerate toward the green energy mirage: net zero by 2030.

We need to see a net zero pilot plant operating before we follow Pied Piper Bowen down this risky road. And we need to know the full cost.

Mr. Bowen should declare Canberra the site of a Net Zero Pilot Plant. This city-state is ideally suited to host such a demonstration plant. It has well defined boundaries with significant rural, urban, and industrial areas; its population and local politicians strongly support the green energy agenda. And every federal politician and Cabinet minister visits regularly and can monitor the progress of this important experiment.

Mr. Bowen should be in charge, and he should start by declaring a deadline of 2027 to stop all usage of coal/gas/diesel fired electricity or heating within the Australian Capital Territory. To demonstrate the bona fides of this pilot plant, it should be legislated now that all power lines bringing coal or gas power into the ACT should be cut no later than December 2026.

Most Canberra residents are well paid, so he should mandate that the roof of every residence or factory must be covered with solar panels, with battery-powered cars in the garage and backup batteries on every veranda.

Canberra also has plenty of hills to host wind turbines. They should also replace that massive flagpole on Parliament House with a large wind turbine. (They should also insist that the wind companies fund a permanent veterinary station nearby to treat injured birds and bats.)

There are also a lot of green space and parkland in ACT. These can host their quota of solar panels, all angled correctly to maximize collections from the far northern sun. Moving the massive and controversial Wallaroo Solar Factory, planned for the Yass Valley, into nearby ACT will kick-start Canberra’s green revolution. Pet goats should be encouraged to keep the grass tidy under all those panels.

Burning gas or wood within ACT should be banned. Mr. Bowen should get Twiggy Forest to build a floating green hydrogen generator on Lake Burley Griffin. This will provide locally generated green fuel to use in their cars, taxis, barbecues, and lawnmowers.

Greens blame cattle for global warming — so there should be no beef products for sale in ACT. Loyal Canberrans will surely welcome the chance to test a diet of mealworms, grass-fed goat meat, sun-dried sourdough, and almond milk. This will bring a personal green focus to the net zero crusade.

Canberra will need to streamline its approvals processes for all this green land use change. With net zero at stake, we cannot allow eternal objections such as those that caused a 13-year-delay for extensions to the Acland Coal Mine in Queensland. Just a brief notice in the classified ads in the Canberra Times should suffice in this race to save the planet.

Any Canberra residents who are skeptical that this green energy pilot plant will operate successfully should be free to import a small modular nuclear reactor for their suburb. Or move to Queensland.

The whole Anglosphere has been led into a green energy swamp. Our enemies cannot believe their luck.

Hopefully Trump/Farage/Dutton will lead us back to safe ground before the Bowen blackouts arrive.

Viv Forbes BScApp, FAusImm, FSIA

Executive director of the Saltbush Club and founder of the Carbon Sense Coalition.

He has no investments in or contracts with gas, coal, or cement companies. But he has a diesel generator in the shed, a gas-powered quad bike, a diesel tractor, a gas barby, and silly poorly oriented solar panels on his roof.

