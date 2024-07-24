Hellooo, hyperinflation: Kamala Harris's agenda is to tax-and-spend bigger

Like Bidenflation? How about hyperinflation?

That's what's on tap with Kamala Harris's tax-bigger, spend-bigger agenda, which Axios outlined this morning:

Vice President Kamala Harris has used her first days as Democrats' likely nominee for president to make it clear that she'll pursue big — and expensive — parts of Joe Biden's domestic agenda that never made it across the finish line. Why it matters: Harris is signaling that even as Democrats play defense on Biden's mixed economic record, she's eager to go on offense for the next four years. Her plans include pushing for nearly $2 trillion to establish universal pre-K education and improve elderly care and child care — as well as a permanent tax cut for working-class families.

Her instincts are to go further than Biden's attempt to raise corporate taxes to 28%, according to people familiar with the matter who recall that Harris backed raising them to 35% in 2020. Driving the news: Harris previewed her economic priorities when she dropped by her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., on Monday, and then again at her rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

It's complete insanity.

Hey, we've already spent $4.3 trillion through Joe Biden's entire first three years in office, what's an extra $2 trillion for "free" childcare costs?

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which the Heritage Foundation notes is a left-leaning group:

President Biden, in his first three years and five months in office, approved $4.3 trillion of new ten-year borrowing, or $2.2 trillion excluding the American Rescue Plan.

Not sure why they would exclude the American Rescue Plan which was the most inflationary of all of them.

Here's the money-printing picture:

President Biden has so far approved $6.2 trillion of gross new borrowing and $1.9 trillion of deficit reduction.

The report notes that spending went even higher under President Trump mainly because of the COVID boondoggles. The report doesn't note that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's leadership in Congress had a lot to do with that, demanding huge extra spending projects to get any budget at all through.

But Heritage doesn't buy any of the nonsense that Trump was a bigger spender than Biden:

Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, unsure how much tax revenue would be collected, borrowed well over $1 trillion—but kept it in reserve, without ever spending it. Biden, however, spent that reserve, then borrowed another $7 trillion on top of it. Instead of simply allowing that one-time emergency COVID spending to expire, Biden and the Democratic Congress continued spending at that same COVID-era level, thus institutionalizing multitrillion-dollar deficits. Accounting for the changes in cash balances at the Treasury, the debt actually rose $6.5 trillion during Trump’s entire term—and is up $7.9 trillion in less than four years of Biden’s tenure. Worse, the Treasury has announced that it anticipates needing to borrow another $800 billion from July through September of this year, followed by hundreds of billions more from October to December as federal finances further deteriorate. All told, Biden will likely oversee a net increase in the debt of more than $9 trillion in a single term—a new record. Biden wanted to spend $2 trillion more in the last year and a half, but conservatives in the House blocked the added bloat. You can bet the farm that if the radical left wins the White House and Congress in 2024, that $2 trillion outlay will be first on their legislative agenda.

Two trillion Biden wanted to spend and couldn't get through Congress? Funny how Kamala wants a new $2 trillion, too. Maybe it's the same $2 trillion.

Bottom line here is that with Biden, the spending just kept coming on top of the previous spending. Who's counting, anyway?

That's why under Biden, the federal deficit reached $1.3 trillion in fiscal 2024 on top of the rest of the deficits earlier.

And as for the national debt, well, here's an absolute nightmare:

Today, 3½ years into the Biden administration, the latest estimates from the CBO project the debt will hit over $42.5 trillion by 2031.

Axios noted last May that Biden has allocated so much money-printing he can't even find enough economy to spend it on:

Spending President Biden's trillion dollars on U.S. projects before November is turning out to be a nearly impossible task. Why it matters: It's one thing to pass the biggest spending bills in American history. It's another to find, fund and start projects to spend it all — especially with former President Trump salivating at the chance to erase Biden's legacy. Driving the news: A Politico review of Biden's four signature laws found that out of $1.1 trillion for direct investments in energy and infrastructure, less than 17% of the funds have been spent.

According to the Back-to-Basics page of the International Monetary Fund, which has lots of experience with clown-show banana republics looking for bailouts:

Long-lasting episodes of high inflation are often the result of lax monetary policy. If the money supply grows too big relative to the size of an economy, the unit value of the currency diminishes; in other words, its purchasing power falls and prices rise. This relationship between the money supply and the size of the economy is called the quantity theory of money and is one of the oldest hypotheses in economics.

Or as economist Milton Friedman famously put it:

“Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.”

All of this lunacy of extending federal spending on top of the current federal spending and deficits is a recipe for hyperinflation. Like Bidenflation? Why not go the full Argentina? Economists have noted that once inflation hits about 17%, it doesn't take long for the hyperinflation to kick in, shooting up to triple- and quadruple-point numbers, sometimes even more.

Harris argues that it's all about doing it for 'the chilllldren' the way Hillary Clinton used to pump the public with, a tired old selling point if there ever was one. Will she address the monster debt these kids are going to be left with when she's departed the scene? Don't think so.

What's even more unoriginal is that she sees no other purpose for government than spending money. That's her solution to everything, and never mind the consequences to the little guy.

If she's elected and goes through with this and no one stops here, it's going to come back to bite her, and pretty fast, as hyperinflation has a way of sneaking up on you.

But I doubt she cares if people get upset about hyperinflation. She and her minions will simply blame "corporate greed," the same old standby we heard from Biden, who was famous for his plagiarism of others. Been there, done that.

How do we explain such stupidity?

Well, stupidity is a good place to start, this being Kamala, who has no knowledge whatsoever of economics at all, let alone any understanding of where inflation comes from, which is government money-printing for spending.

But we also see that she's doing what she's good at which is serving as someone's puppet. Powerful special interests have lots of interest in obtaining government contracts and extending the reach of the federal government even if it runs America's economy into the ground.

An economic plan like this tells us she's a puppet indeed, continuing the Joe Biden agenda like a good girl, vowing to follow the agenda in exchange for vast campaign funding and media support to take on President Trump in exchange for the presidency.

If she wins, we are in a world of trouble, just on economics alone.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License