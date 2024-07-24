Tampon obsession: Kamala cares more about Gazan women than American women

As I turned to the second page of the Wall Street Journal on Monday, one headline struck me: Feminine-Care Costs Force Tough Choices for Women:

More women across America are making a difficult monthly choice: Should they buy menstrual products and spend less on other supermarket items, or try to make do with fewer period supplies?

The report continues:

And with few low-price alternatives available in the feminine-product aisle, sales of period products are falling as many women and girls find their monthly budgets can’t cover all of their essentials.

I immediately thought of Kamala Harris recently sharing her concerns over poor Gazan women who may not have period supplies:

“I was asking early on, what are women in Gaza doing about sanitary hygiene. Do they have pads?”

How utterly vapid it is that the Vice President of the United States was thinking early on about what Gazan women were doing when they got their periods as opposed to the litany of concerns she should have been having over how Israeli women were surviving the brutal rapes, beheadings, burnings, and torture that their loved ones endured on Oct. 7 and what the 250 hostages were enduring in their torture chambers in Gaza.

Where was her concern for the Israeli women being held hostage by these Gazan women, men and the terrorists they elected to govern them? What about concern for the Israeli women (grandmothers, mothers, daughters, nieces, aunts, cousins) who no longer have to worry about sanitary hygiene because they’ve either been murdered or they’re now pregnant?

Why, if American women can’t afford sanitary products because the Biden/Harris administration’s inflation has made these products, food, gas, electricity and everything else required to survive their horrific policies, has she not shown similar compassion as she’s showing Gazans?

The answer seems pretty obvious – Harris is a Palestinian sympathizer (her recent comments also included her empathy and support for the pro-Hamas student protestors on college campuses) who couldn't care less about the suffering that her administration has caused for everyday Americans.

No worries though. Harris’ progressive colleagues are all over the issue. The article concludes by sharing that

... states are turning to legislation to address the issue. As of June, 28 states and the District of Columbia had passed legislation to help provide free access to period products at school so that girls don’t miss school because of a lack of supplies…

(I wonder how many of these states are including transgender “girls” in their legislation and putting free tampons in boys’ bathrooms?)

What the country needs is an administration that focuses on educating our young people rather than indoctrinating them and supporting teachers’ unions rather than the students.

What the country needs is not more free stuff but economic policies that embolden Americans to be able to afford to live without government handouts – as they were doing before Biden/Harris entered office.

What the country needs is an administration that cares about Americans first; not the terrorists holding Israelis hostage in Gaza.

