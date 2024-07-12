A newly disciplined Trump is driving the left nuts

Have you noticed in the past few days that President Trump has taken the erstwhile advice of Napoleon and stayed out of the way while the ruling-class “Democratic” party has waged a civil war within its highbrow ranks? There was a time when the fascist far left and the nation’s socialist media (but there we go, repeating ourselves) dearly depended on a “mean tweet” that they could demonize for days and the better part of several news cycles to cover any mistakes they made. But now something seems to be different, and it’s driving the fascist far left insane — better yet, let’s say further insane.

Ben Domenech from Spectator World noticed this phenomenon, and we can only hope that he keeps up the good work, because if the fascist far-left hates something, it has to be good for the country:

Since Joe Biden’s utterly disastrous debate performance, Trump has displayed incredible restraint and focus, not giving any fodder to the media to distract from the Biden White House’s flailing inability to deal with this moment. Democratic commentators have openly complained about the lack of public events from Trump, as if desperate for him to do something, anything to shift the focus. Amid House Democrats’ demoralized caucus meeting, frustrated donor calls and Sorkinesque fantasies about a “convention blitz” of replacement candidates, Democrats and their media allies would love to have anything gifted to them from Trump to talk about instead. It’s an amazing trend to behold. The left got so used to this happening over the past eight years, they just took it as a given — now they’re practically begging Trump to do something crazy.

We can only say, “Well played, sir, and keep up the good work.” Because that meant the only thing the nation’s socialist media could do was incessantly repeat the same old tired story about Project 2025 reducing and in some cases, dismantling the administrative state (think of it like an English version of the famous Javier Milei video), so it caused them to go into even more panic.

The plain fact is that we regular folks don’t care about such things out here in flyover country. We’re normally concerned with how we will pay for gas and diesel fuel now that they’ve caused those prices to skyrocket. And we’re shocked that going to McDonald’s is now a “luxury” meal experience. At the same time, you have to practically take out a second mortgage to buy food for the week.

We were at peace around the world, with the threat of nuclear war a memory of the distant past, so what did we care about a tiny — but overly vocal — group of the far-left ruling class that was going apoplectic over a mean tweet or that President Trump dared use words that were also used back in the 1930s? Hence, someone produced an in-your-face response to their bizarre concerns about Twitter posts and created a campaign called “Mean Tweets 2024.” But this situation is even better, since it takes the issue away entirely.

Joy Reid once again played the Hitler card, declaring that she would vote for President Joe Biden even if he were “in a coma.” Remember, folks: we’re never, ever to invoke that memory again, lest you violate Godwin’s Law, unless you’re of the leftist ruling class. Then, by all means, have at it.

And in the far left’s sinister civil war, George Clooney must have received the memo that it’s okay to now notice Biden’s decline. The Democrats have lost ground in 6 states with an election forecaster’s post-debate shift, to the point that New York is now a “battleground state.”

You almost have to smile when you read the words of “No More Mister Nice” (that is the name of the blog), who said, “Dear Democrats: You Know People Can Hear You, Right?” Yes, we can. Do you ever listen to the pro-freedom right?

