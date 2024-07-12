Potemkin Paris: France moves its homeless illegals out of the capital to clean up for the Olympics

Paris? Its streets covered with homeless illegal-migrant encampments?

Not for the Olympics, it isn't.

According to the New York Times, President Macron has gone the full Potemkin Village ahead of the international television cameras filming Paris for the Olympics, which begin on July 24, sweeping the illegals out.

The French government has put thousands of homeless immigrants on buses and sent them out of Paris ahead of the Olympics. The immigrants said they were promised housing elsewhere, only to end up living on unfamiliar streets far from home or flagged for deportation. ... Around the city over the past year, the police and courts have evicted roughly 5,000 people, most of them single men, according to Christophe Noël du Payrat, a senior government official in Paris. City officials encourage them to board buses to cities like Lyon or Marseille. “We were expelled because of the Olympic Games,” said Mohamed Ibrahim, from Chad, who was evicted from an abandoned cement factory near the Olympic Village.

The story mirrors a similar story done by DW News of Germany featured on YouTube three weeks ago, although the Times did its own reporting and interviewed different illegal migrants:

What's going on here is illegals-dumping from Paris to the other French cities, including some that don't vote for Macron. The City of Orléans, made famous by Joan of Arc, is featured in both news items, and based on the voting map of the Loiret department, of which Orleans is the main city, appears to have gone left in the western precinct where Orléans itself is, while voting pro-Macron in the center of the department, pro-National Rally of Marine Le Pen conservative in the west, and for an unspecified fourth party in the south. Orléans has a nice cathedral and Joan of Arc museum, and it's likely some of the newly arrived migrants are getting ideas about how to burn it.

It's the same thing San Francisco's mayor, London Breed did when China's president, Xi Jinping, came calling in November last year.

Paris is pretending this homeless sweepout has nothing to do with the Olympics (the Times piece found evidence they were lying), but San Francisco didn't even try to hide it. San Francisco was so crude about it even Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted four days later they swept out the homeless for Xi's visit, and shortly after, the city went right back to drugs, homeless campouts, lawlessness and disorder the minute the Chinese president left.

For cities such as Orléans and Marseille, it's a raw deal and doesn't solve the root of the problem, which is why the country is tolerating illegal immigrants who can neither assimilate, nor contribute, nor be happy in any Western society. The Sudanese migrant quoted in the DW News video specifically stated that he expected the French government to support him for the rest of his life.

As the mayor of Marseille, told the Times:

City officials outside Paris told us that they had not been consulted about the program. “There’s no money to find places for the homeless in Marseille, but there is money to bring homeless people from Paris?” said Audrey Garino, deputy mayor of Marseille.

So they're playing pass-the-migrant in the name of giving Paris good public relations coverage for the Olympics, and spreading the homeless-migrant problem across the country. The migrants are homeless because they have so little to offer a developed society and can't earn high wages unless the state pays it for them. But the state doesn't deport them immediately, it lets them just camp out, litter, and commit crimes, making the city of Paris unliveable for the other residents who pay the taxes.

Only when fancy foreigners with big television cameras come do they get busy with a cleanup. Seems merely being a Parisian wanting a reasonable quality of life isn't good enough for them to get to work. The Times says they are deporting some of the migrants now with these buses, but one wonders why they didn't do that before the migrants could camp out and make the city hellish.

Funny how an international spotlight motivates these blue cities like Paris and San Francisco. They don't do anything otherwise, blithely ignoring the well-being of their own voters.

