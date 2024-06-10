Woke culture declares war on beauty

As WKRG reported, 23-year-old Atmore resident Sara Milliken won Miss Alabama on her third try over Memorial Day weekend. The morbidly obese Milliken claimed her goal was only to make the top 10 after failing even to place in her previous two attempts. Yet, she is now Miss Alabama.

A few days later, despite an array of stunningly beautiful, charming, and intelligent women to choose from in the Miss Maryland USA pageant, the contest’s judges awarded the crown to a biological male who goes by the name of Bailey Anne Kennedy.

How did this happen? You know the answer as well as I do: wokeness run amok.

This is part and parcel of the perverse leftist desire to render the meaning of words moot… and worse yet, to strip everything of any meaning whatsoever. Their desire to excuse their own proclivities and behavior, whatever it may be, impels them to attempt to destroy the very concepts of decency, “better,” and good and evil… that they may not be judged here on this earth. (And, since they typically do not believe in God, they think they are home free.) This is a deliberate attempt to make a mockery of judgements, competition, the sacredness of male and female complementarity, beauty… and God himself.

Make no mistake, the Left is engaged in an all-out war on beauty, excellence, and decency. This, in turn, is part of its larger War on Truth.

If we do not win this war, the consequences will be catastrophic. And likely permanent.

Image: Picryl