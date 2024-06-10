World Economic Forum says, ‘Let them eat fake meat!’
The globalist elites at the World Economic Forum (WEF) are calling on governments to promote fake meat and other alternative proteins in a coordinated effort to change consumers’ behavior. Shocking, I know.
The authors of a white paper entitled “Creating a Vibrant Food Innovation Ecosystem: How Israel Is Advancing Alternative Proteins Across Sectors,” claim that changing humans’ eating habits will require a global effort with governments and corporations working together. Yes, bloated governments and big corporations working together to manipulate and coerce the little people’s behavior is a great idea! And perfectly befitting of fascism, or at least a robust oligarchy!
Fake meat. Fake genders. Fake news. Artificial intelligence. I am sick of it all.
Is anything real anymore?
Yes, the existential danger this represents to us as humans -- and formerly free and sentient beings -- is all too real, indeed.
Image: World Economic Forum