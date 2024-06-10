Trump is joyful, Biden is bleak

There is a terrific film from 1993, Dave. It was about a stone cold president who was corrupt and had contempt for the American people. Like Bill Clinton, he’s a bound-to-be-caught philanderer whose wife loathes him for his lack of character. When said president has a stroke while engaging in one of his extra-marital episodes, a look-alike comic is drafted to impersonate the cad. The faux-president is a horse of a different color. He’s a great guy, a good man with a joyful outlook on life that is infectious. The actual First Lady, who behind the scenes loathes the stroke-victim president, soon realizes that the replacement is not, could not be, her despicable husband, and the fantasy begins. It is a great film, in several ways comically like our current political predicament.

We are sadly saddled with an illegitimate president, the result of a not so free and fair election. Biden is thoroughly corrupt, a compulsive liar, and an angry hostile man. He cares nothing about the American people, about the Constitution, or the future of our republic. He has spent his life using his political positions — congressman, senator, VP, and as president — for one enterprise only, to enrich himself and his family. The Biden family has long operated like a mob of the mafia variety. Since Joe was installed as president, his antipathy for the American people and anyone who opposes him has poisoned the body politic of the United States. The damage done to this nation by this regime has been ruinous on every level, from the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, to the willful importation of at least ten million migrants from all over the world, to the irresponsible spending up to $35t in debt. Virtually everything president Biden has done has been potentially fatal to our nation.

Think back to the Trump years. Sure, the left’s unrelenting campaign to destroy the man was a dark cloud but Trump himself was a joyful, optimistic, energetic man with obvious love for this country and its people, all of them. Our self-appointed elites, the swamp denizens, have nothing but contempt for the 350 million Americans who make the country work. Trump is the most investigated person on the planet only to be found infuriatingly squeaky clean. So they, the frightened left, have fabricated a series of indictments for non-crimes, however nonsensical, in a further attempt to take Trump down and out. But despite the Democrats’ unending lawfare against him, Trump has remained joyful, optimistic and unrelentingly pro-America and pro-the American people. The film Dave is twenty-one years old but eerily prescient. The rigged election of 2020, like Dave’s brief impersonation of the president, has exposed for all to see, the appalling corruption of the Democrats as currently constituted. They are scared to death of a good man.

Given all that the devious, deplorable left has thrown at Trump, one might expect him to be angry, depressed, and to have given up. But that is not who the man is. He is joyful. He, unlike Biden, does love the country. They’ve not been able to beat him down. He almost seems energized by their determination to destroy him. His courage and perseverance should be a lesson to us all. None of us knows how this epoch will end. The left is clearly willing to go to any lengths to take Trump down and out; they’ve embraced Stalin’s playbook with glee. But their show trials are not working. Biden’s despotism, abrogation of the Constitution, and the damage done by his rule by executive order is now glaringly obvious to a majority of Americans. This administration is depressing America in every way, spiritually, culturally and economically. It is also very likely on purpose. Their intent is to wear us down.

The film Dave is a glorious fantasy but, again, curiously prescient. Corruption and depravity, if tolerated, are the death knells of Western civilization, the left’s ultimate goal. If they prevail and imprison Trump, the U.S. is over as a democratic republic, our system of justice forever Maoist, Stalinist. May wiser judges win the day. May the SCOTUS intervene. The absurd judgments against Trump must be overturned, his presidency restored along with the rule of law. Watch Dave. Make America happy again.

