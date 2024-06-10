Sound ‘judgment’ is on the ballot, which is why we must vote Trump

For once, Jennifer Rubin is absolutely right: judgment is the most important thing a president can have. It is their policies and results that matter, not their age. Here’s this, from a piece she wrote that published in The Washington Post yesterday:

For presidents, it’s not age but judgment that matters A derided Wall Street Journal article about Biden ‘slipping’ warrants a reset of 2024 coverage. The widespread media condemnation of a shoddy front-page Wall Street Journal article about President Biden ‘slipping’ with age suggests we may have reached a journalistic inflection point. The Journal article relied almost entirely on the views of two highly partisan Republicans to support its Biden-is-slipping thesis: House Speaker Mike Johnson and former speaker Kevin McCarthy. Maybe the overwhelmingly negative response by other journalists to what was essentially the promotion of a right-wing meme will reduce such irresponsible reporting as the election year continues.

It is no surprise that the mainstream media, made up of people who are essentially campaign workers for Joe Biden and the Democrats, derided an article out at The Wall Street Journal, for its very accurate reporting. They can’t stand for the public to read the truth. The public sees the incompetent, corrupt Biden committing gaffe after gaffe, and lying every single day, yet the loyal-to-the-left media tells the public how great his policies are, and that he is on top of his game. They do they realize we can see him, right?

Remember, they also condemned the New York Post for its accurate reporting on the “Laptop from Hell” and they derided anyone who challenged the lies of Anthony Fauci. The media also seeks to silence anyone who tells the truth and reminds the public that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally.

I would challenge Rubin, or anyone else for that matter, to tell us in what way Biden has sound policies or sound judgment. Bob Gates, Barack Obama’s own Secretary of Defense, said Biden has been wrong on foreign policy for his entire life, and as president, his disastrous results show that his bad judgment continues.

Is it sound judgment to…

Fund Iran as it pledges death to America and death to Israel, and finances terrorism around the world?

Destroy the American oil industry, causing high inflation throughout the world, and fostering an environment in which Russia and Iran can fund wars and terrorism since they fill the market void?

Leave Afghanistan in the way that he did, leaving billions in weapons for the Taliban? It seems exceptionally stupid to me.

Sign a flurry of executive orders to open the southern border, a policy which is destroying American cities and contributing to high inflation, especially with housing?

Continue to block poor and minority children from having the opportunity to go to better schools?

Keep schools closed at the behest of political supporters instead of caring about the children and their education?

Dictatorially and unconstitutionally pass off hundreds of billions of dollars in student loans to people who didn’t borrow the money?

Use political position to leverage kickbacks, then take his son around the world to collect said kickbacks?

Continue to lie that he had no involvement in his son’s kickback business, no matter how much evidence is shown of his involvement?

Lie to the public that the “Laptop from Hell” was Russian disinformation?

Illegally take and mishandle classified documents for decades, storing them in an open convertible in his unsecured garage, then illegally share these classified documents with a ghost writer?

Basically most people posing as journalists, including Rubin, are just worthless puppets who are willing to elect anyone with a “D” behind their name, and they don’t care about facts or results. They are willing to destroy anyone who gets in their way, no matter how much they have to intentionally lie to the public. They are willing to destroy America with leftist policies.

And voters should not be confused. If Democrats had a younger person to replace Biden, the policies would be the same, and the results would be just as disastrous for America. Democrats show every day that they really don’t care about the children, the poor and middle classes, or small businesses. They care about power.

Sound judgment is on the ballot, which is why we must absolutely vote and elect Donald Trump this November.

