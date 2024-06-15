‘When You’re Hot, You’re Hot’—and Trump is hot!

Jerry Reed was right many years ago:

Put all the money in and let’s roll ‘em again When you’re hot, you’re hot

It sure looks like Mr. Trump is “hot” in the polls and with the people who bet on these things. Here is the story:

The odds that former President Donald Trump will win back the White House have increased to a record high of 58%, according to political oddsmaker SportsHandle. Its latest election odds tracker of overseas betting on the race shows President Joe Biden trailing badly. His odds of winning reelection are just 39%.

Don’t get cocky because the other side is not sleeping between now and Election Day. Don’t forget that Democrats are masters at turning out voters, and we can’t take anything for granted. Remember the red wave of ‘22? I woke up the last election thinking that the GOP would win 30 seats in the House and add 3-4 in the Senate. It did not happen.

So, it looks good, and Trump is hot because voters are comparing him to Biden, and the lawfare has backfired. But again, don’t get cocky and stay home thinking that your neighbor will cast his vote for Trump. Cast your vote and make sure that your neighbor casts his.

Image: An odds board in Vegas (cropped). YouTube screen grab.