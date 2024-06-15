Let's get some new allies

We live in an unprecedented period of big government intervention.

Never before in American history has so much money been spent for so little return. The entitlement packages doled out by the Biden administration are so large that they dwarf any in American history.

For context, the Golden Gate Bridge would cost roughly $1.64 billion to build in today’s money. The Empire State Building would cost just $661 million.

In comparison, the Biden administration has delivered more than $167 billion in student loan handouts without fixing any underlying problem in the college loan system.

Additionally, the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package included a direct payment of $1,400 to many Americans regardless of their employment or substance abuse status.

Finally, U.S. aid to Ukraine has totaled more than $175 billion in weapons, training, and aid simply to see the beleaguered country lose territory to an otherwise weak Western adversary.

Due to its scale, we can confidently say that this is the most ineffective allocation of resources towards strategic initiatives in American history.

The reality is that despite extreme spending, the Biden administration has not generated a single material victory. Students still take out huge student loans. The Ukrainians have lost territory to the Russians and the much of the COVID relief money was used to support record alcohol sales. With proper structure, the student loan system could be reformed and the Ukrainians could win. However, we do not have leadership in place which can execute the necessary reforms.

In an environment full of question marks, the American people need to develop a strategy which works to counter U.S. declining influence.

An emerging alliance of Western civilizational champions could present a lavish opportunity for American success.

The new group, which I title BAIH (Britain, Argentina, Italy and Hungary), are eagerly awaiting an America that will put them into pole positions across the West’s strategic efforts. Given the vast sums spent by the Biden administration, the sum required to achieve significant aims in partnership with these nations is trivial.

Therefore, the United States should prepare a large aid package for these countries under the auspices of accelerated societal technological development.

In exchange for propelling their industrial progress forward in areas such as bioengineering, machine learning, VTOLs, and fracking, BAIH will engage in a series of strategic missions for the United States.

The British could be tasked with increasing the size of their navy to help the United States defend important strategic areas like the South China Sea, the Strait of Malacca, and the establishment of the Canada/New Zealand/Australia/U.K. alliance with the U.S. as a military bulwark.

They have diaspora presence in many of the important emerging trade hubs of the world such as Dubai and Singapore that could be leveraged to accelerate our business interests.

As another example, note that the United States does not have a good strategy to counter Chinese resource extraction in South America. The Argentines could oversee offsetting Chinese inroads into South America though specific regional diplomacy that is otherwise time-consuming for the U.S. State Department.

For example, the Argentinians, the southern Brazilians, and Uruguayans have much in common through their shared gaucho culture. The Argentines could encourage foreign direct investment into high growth areas in this region.

The Italians could work with the French, Germans, and NATO to ensure that European defense systems are sufficient to defend against Moscow.

This strategy will serve a dual purpose.

The first is to strengthen Western allied economic and technological leadership against foreign adversaries.

The second is to arm and deploy the resources of our allies in a more direct fashion. The emerging influence of technology leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Thiel plus the Meloni-Le Pen governance within the European Union indicates that now is the opportune time to execute this strategy.

I estimate that the total cost of this aid package will be between $300 billion and $500 billion. In exchange, we will secure a new set of influential allies who are ready to propel American leadership into the future.

Nathan Klarer is an international businessman with a decade of experience in global trade and negotiations. His efforts total tens of millions of dollars in global new business generation and research and development spending. As a political conservative, he emphasizes the power of beauty and rationality in decisions and protecting the cherished order of our civilization for future generations.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License