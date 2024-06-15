For Republicans, it's win by five and stay alive

There may still be some decent registered Democrats out there but if so they don't seem to be active in the party.

When it comes to the Democrat party and who makes it run, when it comes to the bottom of the barrel on matters of class, morals, ethics and decency, Democrats are the go-to politicos.

Lie, cheat, steal, intimidate, persecute, ruin, collude, connive, threaten, muscle, rig, it’s just another day at the office for the Democrat party.

And maybe even assassinate. Ask the ghosts of Seth Rich and Jeffrey Epstein.

That’s a lot for them who need to be held accountable.

They can’t let Trump win.

To stop him from becoming president again, there’s nothing, nothing, they aren’t capable of doing.

The Republican Party, and Trump, can’t be too careful or vigilant.

There will be blatant, shameless vote fraud in the swing states, more so than last time.

Trump needs to win honestly by at least five percentage points to overcome it.

Win by five and stay alive.

Sad to say, that’s what it will take.

