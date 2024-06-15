Biden and gun bans; there he goes again

Joe Biden’s handlers never rest in their attempts to disarm Americans. That they would have to ignore or obliterate the Second Amendment to succeed is, for them, a feature not a bug. To that end, Biden recently made another in his handler’s continuing, deceptive attempts to make life easier for criminals and making possible a despotic tyranny.

On Wednesday [06-04-24], President Joe Biden used a post to X to push gun storage laws, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and the ability to sue firearm manufacturers over the criminal use of guns.

Graphic: X screenshot

What, exactly, is Biden advocating? Let’s review:

Assault Weapons: there is no such thing, but that doesn’t stop anti-liberty/gun cracktivists who use the made-up term to refer to the most popular rifles in America: AR-15 variants. One might accurately consider an “assault weapon” to be any gun cracktivists want to ban at the moment. In firearm nomenclature there is a class of military rifles know as “assault rifles.” These are shoulder fired, box magazine fed, rifles of intermediate caliber—none are ”high-powered”—capable of semiautomatic and automatic fire. Civilian-available AR-15s outwardly resemble true assault rifles, but because they are only semiautomatic, are not actual assault rifles.

It is illegal for citizens to own any automatic weapon manufactured after May 19, 1986. Few such weapons are offered for sale and those only at astronomical prices, which means any AR-15 or similar rifle one encounters is virtually certainly semiautomatic only. Rifles of all kinds are used only in a tiny portion of all crimes, and AR-15 and similar rifles, in a tiny portion of that tiny portion. Banning such common, usual and popular rifles has nothing to do with public safety.

Graphic: (L to R) Glock 43X-10 round, Glock 17-17 round, AR-15-30 round. Author.

High Capacity Magazines: cracktivists define these as any magazine with greater than 10 round capacity. Why 10 rounds? It’s an entirely arbitrary number. As I noted in We need high capacity magazines back in April of 2024, magazines of 11+ round capacity are the national standard. Of the nearly one billion magazines produced in the last three decades, nearly three quarters of a billion exceed 10 round capacity and about 46% of those are rifle magazines with at least 30 round capacity.

The Supreme Court has ruled “common and usual” guns, the guns Americans favor, own and carry, and presumably the magazines that feed them, prima facie constitutional.

“High capacity” magazines are not inherently dangerous, particularly when one considers magazine changes take from 1-3 seconds. The cracktivist-inspired and supported crime wave has taught Americans attacks by criminal gangs mean such magazines can be the difference between life and death. Another, related, lesson is vital: whatever government desperately doesn’t want us to have, we need.

Gun Lobby Immunity: a blatant and never-ending Biden lie I recently exposed in Another Uvalde outrage. Gun makers cannot be sued for the illegal acts of third parties about who they have no knowledge and over who they have no control. Doing otherwise would violate common sense and common law. They are not immune from normal civil lawsuits for negligence and other common torts. Even leftist “fact checkers” have repeatedly called Biden on this lie.

Universal Background Checks: this is an attempt to make buying and transferring guns more difficult, not to enhance public safety, but to harass the law abiding. Common iterations of this push would require government approval and paperwork for parents who gift guns to their children or spouses, or even for survivors of deceased relatives who will them guns.

Safe Storage: such laws, under the guise of protecting children from accidental shootings, would require locks and safes such that it would be virtually impossible for Americans to use guns for self-defense in their homes. These proposed laws would also present grave Fourth Amendment issues, because many impose intrusive and unconstitutional search and seizure provisions based not on probable cause for committing some crime, but for mere government registered ownership of guns. Own a gun, relinquish your Fourth Amendment rights. Obviously, such laws would also be a gateway to unlawful and unconstitutional registration schemes, always a prerequisite to confiscation.

None of these anti-liberty/gun measures would in any way help the police be more effective, nor would they assist them in more rapidly solving crimes. It’s particularly ironic the head of the party responsible for defunding the police, decimating their ranks, preventing those that remain from doing their jobs, prosecuting them when they dare do their jobs and provoking a nationwide crime wave is pretending to be their champion.

Not one of the measures Biden’s handlers are pushing would make Americans safer. On the contrary, they would make them more vulnerable to criminals and to tyranny.

That’s the point, which is red meat to Biden’s far, far left base in an election year.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.