‘Pay for Slay’: Palestinians still rewarding terror

The Palestinian Authority (P.A.)’s “Pay for Slay” program is a deeply disturbing initiative that incentivizes violence against Jewish Israelis. This program, which constitutes 8% of the P.A.’s budget, offers substantial monetary rewards to Palestinians who murder Israelis. The more lethal the attack, the greater the financial reward to the terrorists’ families. This practice, which costs the P.A. over $300 million annually, not only perpetuates violence, but also diminishes any prospects for peace in the region.

Recently, a bipartisan group of 50 members of Congress, led by Congressman Josh Gottheimer, wrote to U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken, urging the State Department to negotiate an end to this heinous program. They highlighted the P.A.’s continued support for terrorism and emphasized that as long as the P.A. pays its citizens to murder civilians, it will not benefit from the support of U.S. taxpayers.

This appeal has not been heeded. In fact, the Biden administration has been pressuring Israel to accept a Palestinian state in Gaza headed by the P.A. instead of Hamas. What they fail to point out is that the P.A.’s Fatah terrorist organization is no less deadly than Hamas and has consistently supported Hamas’s October 7 massacre of 1,200 Israeli civilians, while calling for more.

Despite international condemnation and legislative efforts such as the Taylor Force Act, which prohibits U.S. assistance to the West Bank directly benefiting the P.A., the “Pay for Slay” program persists. In January 2023, following a Palestinian terrorist attack that killed seven people in a Jerusalem synagogue, celebrations erupted in the West Bank and Gaza. Palestinians handed out sweets, played festive music, and lit fireworks in a grotesque display of support for the atrocity. Similar celebrations were seen on October 7. The P.A., however, remains resolute in its commitment to funding the families of these so-called martyrs.

The P.A. is not only morally reprehensible, but also strategically detrimental to peace efforts. As the most consistent direct funder of terrorism, it reinforces a culture of violence and martyrdom, making it clear that the two-state solution would give it a legally recognized base from which to attack Israel. The Palestinian leadership’s refusal to condemn the acts of Hamas-Fatah terror, coupled with its financial support for all the perpetrators, reveals a blatant disregard for peace and stability in the region.

The global community, particularly the United States, must hold the P.A. accountable for its actions. The recent push by Congress to address the “Pay for Slay” program is a step in the right direction. However, more decisive action is needed. The Biden administration must leverage its unique position to pressure the P.A. into abolishing this abhorrent practice. Failure to do so only emboldens those who seek to perpetuate violence and undermines efforts to achieve a lasting peace.

The world must recognize that as long as the P.A. continues to reward terrorism, true peace will remain elusive. It is imperative that the international community, led by the United States, demand an end to the “Pay for Slay” program. This is not just about protecting Israeli lives; it is about upholding the principles of justice and human dignity. The P.A.’s continued support for terrorism must be met with unwavering opposition from all who seek peace in the Middle East.

David Rubin is a former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, and author of Trump and the Jews. He is an expert on Israeli politics and Middle Eastern affairs, frequently speaking out on issues related to terrorism, peace, and security in the region. He and his son were victims of a terror attack that nearly took the life of his son. Afterward, David founded the Shiloh, Israel Children’s Fund.

