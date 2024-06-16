Did Joe Biden’s ghostwriter commit the crime that’s been wrongfully used against J6ers?

It is a serious crime to interfere with a federal investigation, and it seems that Mike Zwonitzer, Joe Biden’s ghostwriter, has admitted on the record that he did so. However, to no one’s surprise, AG Merrick Garland’s “Justice” Department seems uninterested in this possible crime. The big irony is that Zwonitzer’s apparent wrongdoing seems to have violated 18 U.S.C. § 1512, which is the same statute that the Garland DOJ has been abusing to put January 6 defendants in prison.

There are two threads here. The first thread is that the Supreme Court is currently reviewing whether Garland’s DOJ has been wrongfully indicting January 6 defendants under 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2). To date, hundreds of them have been convicted via trials or plea bargains based on these charges.

The problem with the indictments and convictions is that the DOJ grossly abused the statutory language to use it against the J6 defendants. If you read the whole statute beginning with its title (“Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant”), it manifestly refers to people interfering with an ongoing federal investigation. However, because the statute, in subsection (c)(2), uses the phrase “official proceeding,” the DOJ claimed that it also applied to congressional proceedings.

Image: Mark Zwonitzer. YouTube screen grab.

I’ve covered in some detail here why the Supreme Court must reverse the charges and why Jack Smith should be indicted under subsection (c)(2), so I won’t rehash all that. Suffice it to say that the Supreme Court would have to strain mightily to accept the DOJ’s interpretation.

For purposes of this post, however, subsection (c)(1) is pertinent:

(c) Whoever corruptly— (1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding... [snip] shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.

So, that’s thread one: If you “destroy...a record, document, or other object...with the intent to impair the object’s...availability for use in an official proceeding,” you face a prison sentence of up to 20 years. That’s serious stuff.

Here’s thread two, which is that Biden’s ghostwriter, Mike Zwonitzer, admitted to the FBI that he deliberately destroyed recordings of his interviews with Joe Biden—and he did so knowing that they were currently relevant to “an official proceeding.” Indeed, it appears that part of his motivation in destroying the recordings was to keep them from that same proceeding:

It has been revealed that Joe Biden‘s ghostwriter admitted to deleting audio recordings from interviews with the president at least in part because of special counsel Robert Hur‘s investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents after leaving the Obama administration. During an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation last year, Mike Zwonitzer said he “wouldn’t say” how much of his decision to delete the recordings was motivated by the fact that an investigation had been launched, but noted that getting rid of audio files after using them was “something I do as a rule anyways.” [snip] “I’m not going to say how much of the percentage it was of my motivation,” Zwonitzer replied, adding, “I was aware that there was an investigation.” He went on to note that he was “very concerned” about being hacked by those who would then spread the audio all over the internet, but said that was mainly because there was “a lot of personal stuff and emotional stuff about Beau,” Biden’s late son. He said out of an abundance of caution, he “took the audio files subfolder from both the G drive and [his] laptop, and slid them into the trash.” Zwonitzer noted that deleting audio files was standard practice, and not just something he did in Biden’s case, saying, “I generally save transcripts but I haven’t over the years ever saved audios.” He went on to admit he deleted the files after becoming aware of the investigation, and that after doing so, he didn’t tell anyone, nor did nobody reach out to him asking about it.

The fact that this was Zwonitzer’s standard practice should be irrelevant. He knew that the recordings were part of an ongoing federal investigation. Moreover, to the extent he couldn’t just deny that the investigation factored into his decision, he seems to have admitted that he was moved in part by a desire to keep information from the investigators. Usually, that kind of admission is enough for the DOJ to move in.

Thus, if the DOJ and the FBI actually took federal law seriously, it’s likelythat Zwontizer would already have been indicted. Indeed, under the Garland standard, he should have been subject to a 4 a.m. armed raid, marched off to prison in his underwear and chains, and then tried and convicted with a long prison sentence.

Of course, I’m not holding my breath. We learned within minutes of Biden taking office that there are two sets of laws in America: Trump supporters are guilty, no matter the facts or the law, while Democrats and their allies (anarchists, antisemites, violent criminals) are always innocent. But still, we should at least know that another Democrat is getting a pass.