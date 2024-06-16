The recognition of natural rights led to the great success of the United States, the trampling of them are leading to its downfall

If natural rights are not recognized, if our rights are not unalienable, if, in fact, they do not come from God, what then?

Do they come from men? If so, which men? What person? What woman? What group of people?

Who is infallible and without bias? The government? A king? Pol Pot, Idi Amin Dada, Fidel Castro? Governments like those of the Third Reich, the Soviet Union, Venezuela, North Korea, China, Iran, or Pakistan? Perhaps that of communist Albania? The Biden administration? If that's the case, the Nazis weren't wrong, could not be. Nor is Putin … nor the Ayatollah. They are just men and governments, dispensing rights as best they see fit, right?

If our rights do not come from God, either they come from men, or we have none. In either case, there will necessarily be societal devastation. Truth be told, if our rights don't come from God, then anything goes, and nothing matters. There is no truth, no light, no “the way”… only chaos leading to destruction.

And that appears to be exactly what Democrats want.

As the Founders knew, there is no question that our rights come from God. The only question is, “Will we let ‘progressives’ tell us otherwise?”

God help us if we do. Because that will be the only chance we’ll have.

