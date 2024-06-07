Déjà vu: Hunter Biden recycles Bill Clinton asinine ‘definition’ defense

When Bill Clinton got caught perjuring himself, his defense as to why he committed perjury and said that he “did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky,” was because it depended “on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” And, since he wasn’t getting a BJ in the Oval Office at exactly the same time as he answered the question, he wasn’t really lying.

For Hunter Biden, since he wasn’t smoking crack while he filled out the ATF 4473 form and checked that “no” box saying he wasn’t an “addict” he was actually telling the truth:

This is the crux of his defense — that he did not ‘knowingly’ lie on the federal background check form; he acted honestly, even if he was mistaken or misunderstood the question of whether or not he is addicted to or doing drugs, because he did achieve periods of sobriety, albeit fleeting and almost always ending in relapse.

Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, has never been concerned about facts any more than the Bidens or the Clintons—or any Democrat for that matter.

When Anthony Fauci said that everything he said was based on science, including the six-foot social distancing mandate, he wasn’t lying; it just depends on what the definition of “science” is.

When 51 former intelligence officers said that the “Laptop from Hell” was Russian disinformation, they weren’t lying, they were just making things up so that America could be protected from President Trump. When the media just repeated the lies, it wasn’t because they were campaigning for Biden; they just wanted to make sure Americans weren’t convinced to vote for the guy who the pseudo-elites didn’t want.

When FBI officials committed perjury when they lied to the FISA court, it was just an innocent oversight.

When Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton on the tarmac while Hillary was being investigated, it was to talk about the grandchildren and vacations.

When Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business partners, it wasn’t to help him get kickbacks, it was to talk about the weather.

When the media spread lies about teenage boys who wore MAGA hats and labeled them as racists, it wasn’t to gin up racial division and hate and to destroy their lives, it was just an innocent mistake.

When the media showed pictures of kids in cages during the Obama-Biden administration, it wasn’t to spread disinformation that Trump was a racist who hated migrant children, it was just an innocent mistake.

When Hillary set up a private computer server at her house, it wasn’t to violate the law or hide anything criminal, it was just to make things more productive.

When she used BleachBit on her computer and then took a sledgehammer to it, there was nothing nefarious on there, it was purely for sanitary purposes.

The excuses could be endless. Basically, the media and other Democrats are allowed to spread as much misinformation as they like. The only thing that matters to them is electing Democrats.

