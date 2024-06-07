Trump supporters unfurl a massive ‘law and order’ flag in NYC… and get arrested

New York City has effectively turned into Gotham City where criminality reigns supreme, so let’s go through what you can and cannot do in the Big Apple.

You can illegally trespass into this country, take money that you didn’t earn for hotel rooms, food, and spending money, take advantage of taxpayer-funded services like public school and county health services, then march for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the streets, causing traffic chaos and preventing the New Yorkers paying your way from going where they need to go:

But, you cannot unfurl a flag in support of President Trump and a fair justice system, because political protests in the roadway are a big deal when you do it like this:

You can illegally trespass into this nation, squat in a property that doesn’t belong to you with illegally-possessed firearms and tons of drugs, and expect to be immediately released without bail; but you cannot be an immigrant black man who discovers the fun of gunsmithing and begins to legally build firearms during the government-forced Covid-19 lockdowns (See my blog on the case of Dexter Taylor here.)

You can shoplift from businesses, and peddle the stolen goods on the sidewalk right outside the store from which you just stole, but you cannot sell cigarettes on which you haven’t paid enough taxes. Remember Eric Garner?

You can take “hush money” payments and sign an NDA, then renege on the legal agreement with no consequences, but you cannot settle a bill with your lawyer if it’s been incorrectly labeled, even though the statute of limitations has passed.

You can attack cops unprovoked and again, expect immediate release, just as long as you’re a Venezuelan thug who is in New York illegally; but you cannot fight back against cops who come to arrest you for protesting buses delivering countless new migrants to your neighborhood, to take over the school facilities for which you pay.

You can violate the First Amendment and unconstitutionally place a gag order on a defendant, but you cannot claim to have the right to self-defense, protected by the Second Amendment, because as a judge will tell you, the Second Amendment “doesn’t exist” in certain courtrooms. (Again, see my Dexter Taylor blog.)

You can tell wildly unbelievable stories about sexual escapades in high-end department stores with absolutely zero proof to support your tale, but you cannot accuse the person spinning those erotic literature yarns of being a liar, or you’ll be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars.

You can engage in business activities that are genuinely fraudulent, but you cannot be a stellar bank customer and pay back a loan in full with interest, without having cheated anyone.

You can commit perjury and still be considered a star witness, but you cannot attempt to defend yourself before the public.

What else did I miss?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.