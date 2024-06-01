Boycott New York

‘Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime’ is a popularized version of what they do in communist countries.

Dictatorial regimes accuse and imprison political opponents on trumped-up charges. Legal recourse is impossible.



Americans have prided themselves on the sanctity of the United States’s legal system.

While there was acknowledgement that minorities had been legally discriminated against, the prevailing view has been that America possessed a superior legal system with multiple levels of appeals if one was unhappy with a criminal verdict. In fact, Americans were so sure of their legal superiority, they derided other court systems, in addition to communist show trials, particularly those in Central and South American countries, as those of ‘banana republics.’



Without a shredding machine, New York City’s legal system, which was hijacked to persecute President Trump, has destroyed at least half of Americas’ perception of the sanctity of its legal system. Is it really any better than the old communist systems, or those of the banana republics? It certainly doesn’t seem so tonight.



It is hard to disagree with President Trump that, the trial against him was anything but a “rigged” case, brought by a “corrupt” district attorney, run by a “conflicted” judge, and decided by a “biased” jury.

All of which was facilitated by the fact that 87% to 90% of New Yorkers vote Democrat and hate Trump!



Legally, Trump will appeal and hopefully obtain an expedited appellate hearing, and an expedited route to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, what can his supporters do?



Civil war and disruptions are not typically tactics employed by Republicans or independents, nor does this author advocate those reactions.

The Democrats and their henchmen and henchwomen own the violence monopoly.

Clearly, Trump’s attorneys will appeal. However, appeals take time, even when granted expedited process.

Filing a lawsuit suit against Biden for perpetuating the ultimate election interference should happen. But that will also take time.



In the short term, perhaps there is a way all of us who are revolted by this legal lynching can show our opposition: With boycotts.

Copying, as the anti-Israel crowd likes to say: Boycott, Divest from Israel or “BDI,” this boycott could proclaim “BDNYC,” meaning Boycott, Disengage from New York City with the logo being a rotten apple.



Perhaps the smug, faux sophisticated, insufferably mean, even evil, New Yorkers will be shocked to find a future where tourism is dying. Hopefully, they will be stunned to discover that they don’t have to tip to score a table at a “hot,” overly-expensive restaurant or bar, and that there is no more fun to “see and be seen” because nobody will be there to see. Maybe they will be astonished to observe that there are no ‘out-of-towners in theatres or museums, which means they will be forced to pay ever higher taxes.



If anyone thinks this trial was not a political set-up, they should be disabused by Biden’s reaction: a pompous, ‘holier than thou’ diatribe against Trump’s very valid complaints regarding the legal set-up against him.

Our country is a far more dangerous place today.

Image: Martin Abegglen, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED