Surely Merchan wouldn't

“Surely,” pundits are solemnly intoning, “Judge Juan Merchan would never jail Donald Trump. He must know that would provoke civil strife, perhaps even a second civil war!” As this is written, Trump’s sentencing is set for July 11, a few days before the Republican National Convention where he, the current presidential front runner, will receive the Republican nomination…unless he’s in jail. Actually, he’ll receive the nomination regardless, but if he’s jailed, irreparable damage to our representative republic will be done, adding to the historic damage Trump’s conviction has already done.

One of Republican’s most enduring failures is thinking Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) share the same ethics, the same goals and the same reverence for the Constitution and the rule of law. Republicans believe D/s/cs won’t do insane things that will irreparably damage our republic because they won’t do such things. Republicans obey the law and honor constitutional, procedural norms developed over centuries, including honoring their oaths of office to protect and defend the Constitution, because who wouldn’t want to do that?

D/s/cs wouldn’t, and don’t.

President Joe Biden reportedly pressured Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022 to prosecute former President Donald Trump. A New York Times report from April 2022 highlighted Biden’s frustration with Garland’s approach and his belief that Trump posed a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted. “The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself,” the Times wrote.

Additional revelations indicate the White House and DOJ were actively involved with coordinating every prosecution against Trump. To Normal Americans, this spark, this predicate, is morally and legally wrong. It’s the Stalinist “show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” approach to “justice.”

Merchan was not randomly selected for this trial. He was hand-picked and began by violating New York legal ethics when he donated to Biden, and refused to recuse himself despite his daughter—a D/s/c operative—making millions on the trial. Both lapses require mandatory recusal, and recent reports suggest Merchan was at least “cautioned” by the bar for his donation. I’ll not further illuminate Merchan’s already well-known reversible errors and blatant, corrupt bias.

The outcome of the trial was pre-ordained. That outcome was necessary to hinder Trump in any way possible. The goal—for D/s/cs—is Trump’s incarceration, preventing him from campaigning, and giving Congressional D/s/cs the opportunity to brand him a convicted felon, thereby refusing to seat him even if he wins. NYC’s dimwitted Mayor Adams has announced he has coordinated with Riker’s Island and they’re more than ready to jail Trump.

Expect Merchan to immediately jail Trump, and to impose a draconian fine in the tens, even hundreds, of millions of dollars. Expect him to impose decades of probation and other onerous conditions.

How could a former president under lifetime Secret Service protection be jailed? Obviously, that would defeat the reason for such protection, making Trump vulnerable to Jeffrey Epstein’s fate. But murdering Trump would blow up the country! They know. They don’t care. They think they have it all under control and federal police and the military will gladly suppress, even murder, fellow Americans to establish “our democracy,” a tyranny of the majority immediately devolving to an abject tyranny, it’s way paved by the prosecution and conviction of Donald Trump.

Some federal police and some of our military would do their bidding, but far fewer than they imagine. Worse, they grossly underestimate Normal Americans, people who only want to be left alone to live under the rule of law. Provoked beyond tolerance, they would bring the conflict to the doorsteps and offices of those that would abandon the Constitution to rule us.

These are people who think their policies and ideology perfect, flawless, infallible and non-falsifiable. Because they are perfect, morally and intellectual superior, any who oppose them are evil and any method to suppress, jail, bankrupt, even kill them is fair game. After all, their opposition wants to destroy “our democracy,” so they must be stopped at any cost—beginning with Donald Trump—to keep d/s/cs in perpetual power.

Will the verdict be overturned? If there is any justice left in New York State, of course it must. Most likely, it will require the Supreme Court’s intervention, but even that is not assured.

So, would Merchan, empowered by the highest levels of D/s/c politics, refuse to carry their plan to its logical, imperative, conclusion? Even knowing they’ve destroyed, perhaps for all time, the ability of American statesman and diplomats to uphold American justice as the world’s gold standard, D/s/cs would still jail Trump and/or continue to interfere with American’s choice of President?

What do you think?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.