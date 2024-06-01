Don’t be surprised if Merchan forces a psychiatric evaluation on Trump

One of the things that hasn’t been commented upon is the fact that the left is finally getting the opportunity to put Trump in front of a psychiatrist and then plaster the results of that “analysis” across the media. This won’t move the dial, of course, but it will give leftists tremendous satisfaction.

You may recall that, back in 2017, a woman named Bandy Xenobia Lee suddenly appeared in the news. She was a Harvard graduate with medical and divinity degrees from Yale. Lee eventually became a psychiatrist, specializing in violence in Third World countries. She got herself a teaching gig at Yale, where she worked from 2003 to 2020. Then, she lateraled over to Harvard Medical School. It’s hard to imagine someone who is more deeply embedded in the Ivy League world.

In 2017, Lee ceased to be just another academic geek and, instead, became a public figure. That’s because, just three months into Trump’s presidency, Lee hosted a meeting at Yale University to challenge the “Goldwater rule.” That was a rule that the American Psychiatric Association instituted a new Principle of Medical Ethics in the wake of psychiatrists, who’d never spoken with Barry Goldwater, freely diagnosing him. Beginning in 1964, Section 7.3 stated:

On occasion psychiatrists are asked for an opinion about an individual who is in the light of public attention or who has disclosed information about himself/herself through public media. In such circumstances, a psychiatrist may share with the public his or her expertise about psychiatric issues in general. However, it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement. (Emphasis mine.)

Lee and her confreres found that rule oppressive. Thus, they got together and determined that they had a “duty to warn” the world that Trump, whom none had ever met, was so mentally troubled that his impairment created a “state of emergency” that meant that “our survival as a species may be at stake.” She then edited a collection of essays published under the title The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.

Lee was, as they say, a woman on a mission. Until now, though, her mission has been stymied by the fact that Donald Trump has not submitted himself for a psychiatric evaluation and, even if he secretly had, under the rules of medical ethics, that evaluation would be private.

However, thanks to the kangaroos’...er, jurors’ verdicts in the Manhattan show trial, that may change. You see, one of the reasons that Merchan didn’t instantly cast Trump into a jail cell but, instead, scheduled sentencing for four days before the Republican National Convention begins is that he gets to ask the criminal justice system to create a “pre-sentence report.” Here’s how the New York court website explains it:

A Judge uses a pre-sentence report to help decide the defendant’s punishment for the crime. The pre-sentence report is made by probation officers. The report is made after the conviction and before the date for Sentencing in felony and serious misdemeanor cases. A probation officer (or a social worker or psychologist working for the probation department) interviews the defendant and checks the defendant’s criminal record. The probation officer may talk to the crime victim, the arresting officer, and the defendant’s family and friends. The pre-sentence report includes a statement about what happened, the defendant’s personal history and criminal record and a Victim Impact Statement. The report makes recommendations for sentencing. The pre-sentence report is a chance for the defendant’s lawyer to say good things about the defendant, like that the defendant is in a counseling program or has a steady job and takes care of an ailing family member. The pre-sentence interview is a chance for the defendant to try to make a good impression and explain why he or she deserves a lighter punishment. The pre-sentence report is also a chance for a crime victim to explain how he or she has suffered and what he or she has lost. (Emphasis mine.)

What do you bet that the criminal justice system will soon hire Lee or one of her colleagues to serve as a New York “justice” system psychologist? And of course, because this is a court-ordered report, not an individual’s private interaction with a therapist, you can bet your bottom dollar that the results will be made public, and they will be ugly.

What I’d like to see is the “victim impact statement,” which sees an aggregate of Democrats explains how a multi-level, time-barred process claim, where no one knows what the actual crime was, victimized them.

This whole thing is a sham wrapped in a fraud inside an abuse of the justice system for political ends. Democrats know it, and normal Americans know it. It will be overturned, but the Democrats are going to milk it while they can. Please donate to Trump to let the Supreme Court know that it must intervene before that “guilty” verdict starts looking like the shots that Democrats fired on Fort Sumter.

Image using a Freepik photo.