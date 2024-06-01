A Banana republic run from behind a curtain

The United States, under the Biden administration, has deteriorated into what can only be described as a banana republic, propped up by a sycophantic news media. In this 'woke' era, with ultra-liberal media outlets serenading low-information voters with their siren songs, former President Donald Trump was recently found guilty on 34 counts, each carrying a possible penalty of four years in prison. That's a total of 136 years for a 77-year-old man. Do the math: If on July 11 he receives the maximum sentence and isn't released for good behavior, since he supposedly has none, he'll be 213 years old when he gets out.

But instead of outrage, the average dumbed-down person on the woke walkway might say he deserves a longer sentence than 136 years. How far have we fallen as a moral nation? What do we expect? We lived under an Obama-nation, and now we live under a Biden-nation. That's worse, even though none of us conservatives thought it could get worse than Obama. Ouch. It did.

The sad thing is that we don't even know who our torturers are. We still don't know who is behind the curtain in Joe Biden's basement. But it should come as no surprise, since our political leaders are a reflection of who we are as a people. Yes, we were seduced, corrupted, and defiled by the mainstream news media, but we still had a choice to tune in or tune out. Most tuned in and drank the Kool-Aid. Sad.

The old Soviet Union had a fairly decent constitution, but most people don't know that. What made them infamous was that their courts were controlled by the communists and virtually always ruled in favor of the politically correct despots. Similarly, our courts now seem to be under the sway of the ultra-liberal agenda, ruling in favor of what is deemed politically correct rather than what is just.

The Soviet Union eventually fell, in part because people saw through their propaganda arm, Pravda, the only media outlet. But in the U.S., the liberals have infiltrated journalism schools and news desks to such a point that they'd make the old communists blush with their brazen communications today. They get away with it for one reason: Instead of one propaganda outlet, it has morphed into a 10,000-headed hydra. No matter where you turn the channel or whatever social media platform you frequent, you see the same propaganda, just phrased a little differently. It's far more powerful than the old communist system.

Some experts find the judge's jury instructions to be biased, leading to the jury rendering a guilty verdict against Trump. And let's not forget the so-called "Biden Crime Family" getting a pass on the millions of dollars they received from Ukraine dealings. The cocaine found in the White House was dismissed in less than a week, despite Hunter Biden being an overnight guest and having prior publicly acknowledged drug addictions. This double standard of justice is glaringly obvious to anyone paying attention.

What is the average American to do in the face of this seemingly omnipresent chorus of misinformation and manipulation? We must recognize that our political leaders are merely a reflection of ourselves. It is our responsibility to demand better, to hold the media accountable, and to seek out the truth amidst the noise.

The only thing that will win back our lost republic is a massive moral revival. Our nation must return to its foundational values of truth, justice, and liberty. We must pray for a revival, a renewal of our collective conscience, and a return to the principles that once made America great. I hope to God it arrives soon.

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer whose articles and editorials have been featured in prominent newspapers including USA Today, The Chicago Tribune, American Thinker, The Christian Post, and The Washington Times. He has also been the subject of articles in The Washington Post and The New York Times. With 35 years of experience as a talk show booking agent, Jerry has provided expert guests for top television programs like Oprah, The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, and others. He has worked with notable personalities such as Barbara Walters and Ed McMahon, placing them as guests on a myriad of talk shows.

Image: Pixabay