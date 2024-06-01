To Democrats, it isn’t how you play but whether you win or lose

During the 2012 presidential campaign, Democrat Sen. Harry Reid accused GOP nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney of not having paid taxes for ten years.

Reid conceded he had no proof, but spread the deceitful smear anyway. Though both Politifact and Washington Post “fact-checker” Glenn Kessler rightly decried Reid’s lie, much of the fake news media of the day amplified it. And Democrat Barack Hussein Obama won the election.

Years later, erstwhile office-holder Reid was unrepentant about his tactical perfidy. In a 2015 interview with admiring CNN personality Dana Bash, he asserted: “I don’t regret that at all.” He asked rhetorically about Romney: “He didn’t win, did he?”

Every intelligent observer understood Trump’s New York trial was a Potemkin one, and all honest commenters will say as much. I just did.

The alleged offense dated back years. Prosecution of it had been passed on by numerous parties, including Alvin Bragg, himself. The case was heard by corrupt Judge Juan Merchan, who had donated to the Biden-Harris campaign and related partisan organizations. Merchan rejected calls for him to recuse himself.

His daughter Loren’s employer, Authentic Campaigns, counts among Democrat clients California Rep. Adam Schiff, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Democrat party of Wisconsin, and various House and Senate Democrat-supporting PACs. Authentic Campaigns also aided the 2020 Biden-Harris effort.

Loren recently claimed to have raised some $93 million dollars for Democrat interests. She and her clients benefited financially from the Trump persecution.

Biden Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo left his Washington post and journeyed downward, joining Bragg’s Manhattan team. Recent reports have disclosed various Trump prosecutors traveled to the Biden White House and consulted with administration officials. Visitors included Bragg, Atlanta’s Nathan Wade, and a representative of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Those strategy meetings lend credence to Trump’s charge that the prosecutions are directed by the Biden White House, and are political maneuvers geared to impede his campaigning and ballot fortunes.

Lastly, the spectacle was convened in a Democrat-voting stronghold. Efforts by Trump’s legal team to have the proceeding relocated were slapped down by Biden-contributing Merchan. To absolutely no one’s astonishment, the locally drawn jury found against Republican Trump.

Since the verdict against Trump was issued Thursday, Democrat celebrations have raged nationally. Revelers in the sordid bacchanalia have included unethical politicians, fake news functionaries, Hollywood deviants, subversive academics, and grassroots donkeys who prize maintaining power far over fairness.

To them, winning is not just the primary consideration — it is the only one.

America was not created or maintained by such scheming and underhanded dastards. Gone are times when common-sensical countrymen could give electoral adversaries the benefit of the doubt.

By their unseemly frolic at the choreographed injustice of Biden-directed lawfare against Trump — and this latest verdict — supercilious donkeys illustrate they are not honest people and are not to be trusted.

Democracy. Justice. Freedom. Fairness. To the twisted Democrat mind, those are merely rhetorical banners to be waved or dismissed, depending upon the needs of the moment.

Pompous miscreant Harry Reid died in 2021. But Democrats today embrace the unscrupulous gamesmanship that so impelled that profiteering scoundrel.

Returning Trump to the Oval Office by an overwhelming margin is the soundest manner in which patriotic voters can reaffirm America’s exceptional character in the wake of Democrat dirtiness.

Together with a minister friend, Iowa’s DC Larson braved that state’s record cold last January to caucus for Donald Trump. He is the author of Ideas Afoot (Bromley Street Press). And his political blog is American Scene Magazine.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.