So what happened to Joe Biden's vaunted 'address to the nation' on President Trump's trial outcome?

After the trial verdict against President Trump yesterday, Joe Biden is hunkering down.

This comes after much noise was made about Joe Biden planning a "presidential address to the nation" on President Trump's Stormy Daniels hush-money trial outcome, which seemed pretty Hugo Chavez-ish. A national address for something that skeevy? And not done as candidate Joe Biden, which would be about par, but as President Joe Biden, seated from behind the presidential desk? Chavez used to break into all national television sets to address the nation on how he got diarrhea in the bathroom.

So what happened to Biden’s big press conference last night?? — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 31, 2024

What Biden would have said is anyone's guess, other than he would have been gloating, which Chavez liked to do to his political opponents, too.

Yet somehow, Biden has gone dead on this. He's "mum," as the TODAY Show reported.

Here is the White House statement, announced through a spokesman so low-level I've never heard of him:

“We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment,” said Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel’s Office. https://t.co/nDORdFkuek — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 31, 2024

And that wasn't some mistake, there also was this this morning:

Crooked Joe Biden — the most corrupt president in American history — takes no questions as he shuffles back to D.C. from Delaware.



He's joined by Hunter, who boarded off-camera. pic.twitter.com/Cxix9pTmNi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

There were scattered reports that the White House was celebrating the verdict last night, but no giggling for the public this morning.

If anything, they are trying to sweep this verdict under the rug and change the subject to the Middle East and other matters far from the kangaroo court verdict the public is talking about.

Which suggests that maybe they realize that their own role in coordinating the prosecutions of their political opponent might just become an issue in the campaign. After all, if you've rigged the trial, rigged the jury, gotten your man in there to orchestrate events, as Molly Hemingway noted here, maybe you don't want the public waking up and paying attention to how corrupt it all is and how despicable you really are.

Or maybe they're getting really bad internal polls about Biden's election prospects now that this travesty of justice has happened. More gloating about this makes Biden even more unpopular than he already is. He may even be hearing from voters calling up the White House comment line.

Or maybe he's getting word about President Trump's fundraising success, raising some $34 million overnight from smalltime donors, and doesn't want Trump's name anywhere in front of the public to be thinking about him.

Whatever it is, Biden's joy at the conviction in private is being paired with Biden's desperate bid to change the subject in public, not wanting to comment at all on the matter.

That sounds desperate. When you don't dare comment on the top story of the day, the one you orchestrated yourself, it's pretty obvious you're a candidate in trouble.

Let's hope that Biden keeps going downhill with voters.

Image: Twitter video screen shot