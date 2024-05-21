What if Justice Merchan has been compromised?

Given what we know about what has been going on in Justice Juan Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom, including the preposterous, over-the-top bias of this judge for the prosecution and his overt antipathy for the defendant, Donald Trump, what explains his willing destruction of his own reputation as a judge?

Each and every legal scholar who has weighed in on the course of the trial, from Alan Dershowitz to Jonathan Turley and countless others, (with the exception of those paid by CNN and MSNBC) is gobsmacked by Merchan’s thoroughly unconstitutional rulings, gag orders, contempt charges, exclusion of practically every witness with relevant testimony for the defense, and his allowance of non-relevant witnesses like Stormy Daniels. He allowed her testimony, too, even though she knew nothing about the issue being tried, to spew her pornographic filth that could only come from the mouth of a porn star actress.

We’ve known for years now that our judicial system has been corrupted, transformed into an extension of the Democrat party by President Obama and Joe Biden, but Justice Merchan has taken their unscrupulousness to a wholly new and shocking level.

To start, he is a campaign donor to Joe Biden, which according to the New York Times, is literally against the law:

Political contributions of any kind are prohibited under state judicial ethics rules.

The Times reported that he got off with a "caution" for his contempt for the law and open willingness to break it.

Now the other conflicts of interest come out which raises this question: Could it be that Merchan has been bought off, paid enough money to sabotoge his own career to take Trump down and out? Crooked judges have always been with us. Merchan’s wife and daughter are doing well working for Democrats like Adam Schiff and Dan Goldman, two of the most ridiculous and partisan members of Congress.

Perhaps Merchan is ready to retire with a big, dark money pay-off. There is certainly plenty of this kind of money floating around; Soros, Arabella, the Tides Foundation, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, Future Forward, China, etc. None of those people or organizations play by the rules nor do they keep transparent financial records like the Trump Organization actually does.

Not even Rachel Maddow, the odious Joy Reid or Anderson Cooper can deny that there are two, distinct systems of justice in America today.

They may try to deny it, but they are smart enough to see what has been taking place since Trump announced his candidacy in 2015.

They, of course, love this two-tiered system that gives their side a huge advantage in all things political. Playing fair is not one of the left’s character traits. They embrace, plot and carry out their subversive plans with glee, driven by the mantra that the ends justify the means. The more popular a conservative, the more determined they are to ruin him or her. And no matter how corrupt one of their own is, the more they rally around to protect him or her, Hillary Clinton being a prime example of extreme malfeasance of which she is guilty and remains free as a bird for.

Judicial breach of trust is nothing new. Consider the 1931 tax evasion trial of Al Capone. The judge in that case, Judge Wilkerson, switched the entire jury after learning that Capone had likely bribed members of the original jury. It is a mystery as to why no federal or SCOTUS judge has called for Merchan’s recusal or dismissal of this case; legitimate attorneys agree it never should have been brought, that there is no crime to validate the charges filed.

Merchan’s conflicts of interest are flashing neon lights! As everyone knows by now, his daughter Loren runs a Democrat consultancy and has been raising upwards of a hundred million dollars because her father is the judge in this case. That fact in itself should be cause for alarm among the legal community. Sure, Republicans have been bringing all this to the attention of the American people for months, but no action has been taken. The Republicans in Congress talk a great deal about the Democrats’ venality but generally do nothing about it.

Merchan has had free rein to desecrate our once-world-class legal system with impunity for all the world to see. The Biden DOJ has shredded the Constitution at every turn, the persecution by lawfare of President Trump being the blatant tip of their beastly iceberg. What has been done to pro-Trump supporters and pro-life protesters by this DOJ is the stuff of third world dictatorships.

Justice Merchan, like Judge Engoron before him, is surely aware of all the legal scholars who have weighed in on his behavior with shock and awe but he seems not to care. He is on a mission to destroy Trump seemingly without concern for the law, the Constitution, or the ruination of his own reputation and career. No prosecutor nor defense lawyer is likely to ever again want to appear before a man so obviously biased for the far left without concern for right or wrong. It feels like he has been bought and paid for like the jury for Al Capone. Donald Trump and the American people deserve so much better than an unprincipled, extreme partisan like Judge Merchan.

