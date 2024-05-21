Judge Merchan gags President Trump and his defense lawyers, but not Michael Cohen and the prosecution

Judge Juan Merchan gagged President Trump and his lawyers, but doesn’t gag Micheal Cohen or the prosecution. Merchan doesn’t care that the prosecution hasn’t actually shown a crime that segues to a supposed bookkeeping violation.

The judge won’t allow an expert defense witness who would testify that there was clearly no campaign finance violation that would allow the prosecution to go back to the supposed hush money expenses.

The judge doesn’t care that state courts have no jurisdiction over federal election laws.

The judge doesn’t care how much Cohen lies on the stand. He doesn’t even care that Cohen is an admitted thief.

But, this same judge gets extremely mad when a defense witness bucks the tyranny and fails to properly bow; from Yahoo News:

Defense witness who angered the judge in Trump’s hush money trial will return to the stand A defense witness in Donald Trump’s hush money case whom the judge threatened to remove from the trial over his behavior will return to the stand Tuesday as the trial nears its end. Trump’s lawyers are hoping Robert Costello’s testimony will help undermine the credibility of a key prosecution witness, Trump fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen. But Costello angered Judge Juan Merchan on Monday by making comments under his breath, rolling his eyes and calling the whole exercise ‘ridiculous,’ prompting the judge to briefly kick reporters out of the courtroom to admonish him. The judge told Costello, a former federal prosecutor, he was being ‘contemptuous,’ adding, ‘If you try to stare me down one more time, I will remove you from the stand,’ according to a court transcript.

Merchan threatened Costello with contempt, all because he treats this sham of a trial like a joke; facts and justice clearly don’t matter to this judge or he would have tossed the case long ago.

The most humorous attempt to justify Cohen stealing money was made by Biden campaign worker Lawrence O’Donnell—he essentially said that it was okay for Cohen to steal tens of thousands from the Trump Organization because he (Cohen) was just trying to “rebalance” a bonus he believed was too small. I never knew that was a justification to steal.

It is no wonder that so many people shoplift for a living when high paid talking puppets like O’Donnell justify massive theft.

It is no wonder that people like O’Donnell claim Biden is innocent of massive corruption, no matter how much evidence he sees, when he is willing to justify blatant theft.

Does anyone think that Cohen claimed this money on his tax return? If he didn’t, that is tax fraud and tax fraud has no statute of limitations.

Does anyone think Merrick Garland or the state of New York cares about Cohen stealing money and not reporting it? Nope, their focus is on destroying Trump, no matter how much they have to create fictitious crimes.

Summary: It is not a crime to pay off an extortionist lawyer. It is certainly not a campaign finance problem.

It is not a crime to seek to bury a story while campaigning for office. If it were, most politicians would be in jail.

It is clearly not a crime to classify bills paid to lawyers as legal expenses. If you were going to hide them they would be classified as something else. Someone should ask Cohen how he classified the payment he made to Stormy’s extortionist lawyer. I bet he deducted it as a legal expense.

What a waste of time and money on targeting a political opponent—if a jury convicts Trump on this, it shows they are as biased as O’Donnell, Merchan, the prosecutors, and most of the media.

