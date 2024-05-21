Obstructing Jews is not news at the WaPo

Instead of disparaging the pro-Israel billionaires concerned about antisemitic protests on college campuses, it would have been more newsworthy for the Washington Post to criticize the pro-Hamas billionaires who orchestrated the protests.

These protests, which have prevented Jewish students and professors from entering college campuses, blocked bridges, and disrupted government proceedings, were nationally coordinated. This systematic coordination and implementation of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish protests in support of Hamas’s October 7 massacre started even before Israel started fighting back. The Post now merely glosses over the fact that 1,200 Israeli civilians were slaughtered en masse in the most gruesome way — babies, toddlers, women, raped, mutilated, and burned alive. Hundreds were taken hostage. It is obvious which side the Post is on, but this article puts the bias on full display.

Remarkably, the article subheading stated that the Jewish group portrayed in the article “sought to shape opinion on Gaza.” More accurately, the group told the story of what actually happened, rather than a manipulation of what happened according to the pro-Hamas perspective. The Washington Post has presented article after article from the Hamas perspective — the side that is currently holding Americans hostage along with many Israelis and civilians from other countries.

Make no mistake: this coordinated attack that has blocked an ethnic group from certain areas in America would not be tolerated if orchestrated against any other ethnic/racial group. So why is the Post tolerating it? Time to come clean, Washington Post.

Dr. Michael Berenhaus is a freelance activist who works to combat anti-Israel bias in the media. He has been widely published in news sources such as The Economist, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.