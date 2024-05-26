Weird things: The special ops soldier and the illegal Chechen

On May 3, two Jordanian nationals who were here illegally attempted to enter a Marine base in Virginia. Both were arrested. We’ve just learned that something else happened on May 3: Two Chechen nationals who were here illegally were caught skulking around the home of a special forces Army officer. The officer killed one. The other was arrested...and released. Ian Fleming wrote in Goldfinger, “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time is enemy action.” Call me cynical and paranoid, but I’m going to assume that we’re long past happenstance and that what happened on May 3 may well have been enemy action.

The two people whom the Marine Corps prevented from breaking onto an installation in Virginia on May 3 were Jordanian nationals, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. [snip] The pair had driven up to a gate of the base in a box truck and, when questioned by military sentries, claimed to be Amazon subcontractors making a delivery to the town of Quantico, Virginia, which is accessed through the base, Marine spokesman Capt. Michael Curtis told Marine Corps Times on Tuesday. When military police directed the two to go to a holding area to undergo standard vetting procedures, the driver instead went past that area and attempted to drive onto the base, Curtis said. The base’s law enforcement put up the vehicle denial barriers, blocking the truck from getting farther onto the base, and detained the pair.

That’s a fairly straightforward story. What happened in North Carolina was much weirder. A special forces officer found two Chechen nationals on his property operating cameras with long-range lenses. In the ensuing scuffle, the officer killed one of the men. Then, the police released the other man...despite his being an illegal alien who ought to have been detained on that basis alone. The dead man’s family has now launched a GoFundMe, which is also weird considering, as a baseline, that the guy was here illegally:

It also turns out that other special forces military operatives have found themselves being spied upon.

If you want more details about the incident in North Carolina, I recommend Kevin Downey Jr.’s essay at PJ Media. In his essay, he notes, “Law enforcement also found two Russian-language cell phones in the car and camera equipment.” The phone hints that the men—if they were indeed engaged in enemy action rather than being coincidental hikers—were working for the Russians. After all, thanks to Biden’s foreign affairs “expertise,” we are embroiled in a warm-to-hot war with Russia.

However, the way I see it, it’s a little more complicated than that. You see, despite the Russian-language phones, when I think of Chechnya, I think “Islam.” That’s because 95% of the population practices Sunni Islam. When I combine that with Jordanians in Virginia, I wonder if we’re looking not at Russian reprisals but at jihadist action.

Or, of course, these stories may simply reflect something between happenstance and coincidence, with none of this meaning anything at all. It’s certainly easy when you spend your life reading the news and looking at the chaos Biden has created in the world, generally, and at our border, specifically, to get very paranoid and start connecting imaginary dots with nonexistent lines.

