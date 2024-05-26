The EPA has given $50,000,000 to a radical leftist, pro-Hamas organization

I’ve just caught up with a video of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R. WV) explaining how $50 million from the $40 billion that Congress allocated to the chimera of climate change remediation ended up in the hands of radical activists. This isn’t necessarily the EPA’s fault. It’s simply how the system operates...and that needs to change.

The grossly misnamed Inflation Reduction Act included handing $40 billion to the Environmental Protection Agency for it to allocate to organizations that promise to help save the environment from climate change. That allocation ostensibly reflects the belief that we puny humans have control over a climate that has been fluctuating, often according to well-established cycles interrupted with periodic massive disasters, for tens of millions of years without our help.

However, as Sen. Capito’s video reveals, mostly what the money allocated does is to enrich hardcore progressive Democrat groups. In this case, one of those organizations is the “Climate Justice Alliance,” which proudly announced its grant last December. Here’s what Sen. Capito had to say:

$50,000,000 in unaudited US taxpayer money in one month alone went to a pro-terrorist group disguised as a climate change organization. @SenCapito pic.twitter.com/LQZnDlzkE3 — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) May 26, 2024

The Senator isn’t exaggerating about the Climate Justice Alliance’s hardcore anti-Western, anti-American, anti-modern, antisemitic values. Here are a few screengrabs from the organization’s website, all of which are easier to view than in the little image Sen. Capito holds up in the video:

At this point, it’s very easy to inveigh against the EPA. After all, it just gave 50,000,000 taxpayer dollars to a racially-obsessed organization that exists to destroy our American system. Moreover, it allies itself with one of the most racist, homophobic, misogynistic, violent, hate-filled organizations in the world (that would be Hamas) against one of the world’s most multiracial, multicultural, religiously free countries, which extends equal rights and respect to all citizens regardless of race, color, creed, sex, gender identity, etc. (that would be Israel).

Also, we all know that the Climate Justice Alliance isn’t the only hard-left “climate” organization receiving American funds. However, it turns out that the EPA actually isn’t the problem.

In conversation with my friend Anony Mee, who worked in the government for decades, I learned something interesting. To keep people within the government from putting their thumbs on the scales when it comes to reviewing grant requests, the people doing the review are not allowed to look beyond the application itself.

As Anony Mee explained to me, the HIS grant review instructions explain that the goal is to “impartially evaluate the merits of applications against the criteria published in the program announcement.” Anony Mee added, “This process has obviously not caught up with the internet-connected world nor the social media-saturated environment in which everything now operates.”

Thus, within the EPA, they’re explicitly blocked from opening a browser and checking out the Climate Justice Alliance website! Anony Mee added that most laws and regulations governing the administrative state are aimed at cleaning up prior messes...such as corruption in distributing government funds.

The only way to fix this problem is to have a smaller government. If the government is handing out $5,000 grants instead of $50 million grants, this politically biased redistribution really doesn’t matter.

So, until we get a Senate and President with the courage to go full Javier Milei and take a machete to the budget, we’re going to continue to see our taxpayer dollars go to groups that fill out semi-sane grant applications (which is what I assume they did) while openly exposing their anti-American and antisemitic ideas on their websites.

