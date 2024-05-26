One day in the life of Joe Biden's America ...

As I was hunting for blog topics, my colleague, Andrea Widburg, looked at my lineup and said we had quite a snapshot of Joe Biden's America in those news items.

What's this single day's news?

Joe Biden is spending his Memorial Day weekend honoring George Floyd

Biden's vaunted Palestine pier to supposedly deliver humanitarian aid has ripped off from its moorings, been blown out to sea, and has washed up on the shore.

Sen. John Fetterman has come to the rescue of the American tourist facing a draconian prison sentence in Turks and Caicos for accidentally leaving some ammunition from a previous trip in his luggage, since Biden did nothing.

San Francisco's city government is apparently brimming with criminals according to a whistleblower report, so by all means let's expand government

Biden has denied Catholics a permit to hold their Memorial Day Mass at Arlington cemetery for first time in decades

Special Counsel Jack Smith has launched a desperate new bid for a gag order on President Trump for talking about the FBI making plans to use lethal force on him

New York state Justice Juan Merchan gave his jury in the Trump hush-money trial bad instructions on unanimity of the premise and legal eagles are complaining

The Nevada state supreme court ruled unanimously against a Democrat bid to block voter identification

NATO is creating drone wall on its eastern frontier to ensure border protection

Illegals from Chechnya have rolled in through Joe Biden's open border and are now spying on U.S. military bases

Biden reportedly plans to address the nation on the Trump verdict as a matter of utmost importance