The kangaroos are dancing. The Lincoln Project is celebrating. Joe Biden just put out a fundraising ad saying "let's finish the job."

There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box.



Donate to our campaign today: https://t.co/aJXS9oti0a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 30, 2024

President Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of .. something, a bookkeeping issue turned into a felony, with whatever the underlying crimes the jury picked (Trump wasn't told) for a conviction, quite contrary to the Supreme Court's 1999 Richardson ruling, that the jury must be unanimous as to the underlying crime. Justice Juan Merchan said otherwise and that was what the jury was told.

So now the left is happy, dancing, Joe Biden trying to make money off it, and Merchan, who presided over this kangaroo court in New York, setting the sentencing for Trump to July 11, just before the GOP convention. Maybe his Democrat political operative daughter recommended that one.

The justice, who bitterly complained about not being able to send one of President Trump's executives to prison for a longer sentence than he did, again, over a bookkeeping issue, is sure to send President Trump to Riker's Island, making himself a hero to the left, which will no doubt ensure that he gets richer.

Which seems about par, given the dishonesty of this entire case, one that makes the U.S. a global laughingstock on the world stage and will undoubtedly empower dictators to do the same to their political opponents.

So much was utterly wrong with this case.

As AT's Andrea Widburg has noted upon the news:

The case violated virtually every aspect of the Sixth Amendment. The top New York court or the United States Supreme Court had better step in or this will not go well for America.

...and...

The case is void ab initio -- Trump was not "informed of the nature and cause of the accusation" nor was he allowed to have an important witness in his favor, when the judge shut down testimony from someone who could have explained the campaign finance law. Not only did Merchan shut that down, he still let the prosecution make the campaign finance argument.

Presumably he will overturn it on appeal, but Supreme Court justices have been subject to unprecedented attacks from the left in these past weeks, making it possible that some (not the strictest constitutionalists being attacked, but the soggy middle ones) may be intimidated to go along with Merchan instead and too bad about what the voters want. They have displayed a lot of cowardice already. But I don't want to get excessively pessimistic.

There were other problems, too, with this case -- Trump was tried by a jury not of his peers but of his political enemies, all Democrats, one a teachers union member, none sequestered, all voting against Trump on election day. Worse still, Trump was tried by a judge with profound conflicts of interest, his daughter a Democrat political operative, himself a Biden donor, giving an illegal donation for which he was only "cautioned" by the New York bar authorities instead of disqualified. Worse still is the oddity of his trying multiple Trump allies in the past, always handing out the maximum sentence he could get away with. That's too much coincidence.

But this garbage court case is unlikely to affect the election, as a Fox News poll out today by Fox suggests:

A new national poll is the latest to indicate that regardless of whether former President Trump is found guilty or acquitted in his criminal trial, the verdict will not have a large impact on voters' perceptions in his 2024 election rematch with President Biden. Two-thirds of registered voters nationwide questioned in a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll released on Thursday said a guilty verdict in the trial would make no difference to their vote in the presidential election. Seventeen percent said a conviction of Trump would make them less likely to vote for him and 15% said they'd be more inclined to support the former president at the ballot box. If Trump is acquitted, three-quarters of those surveyed said it wouldn't impact their vote. Fourteen percent said a not guilty verdict would make them more likely to back Trump, and 9% said they'd be less likely to vote for the former president.

All it does it show us how vile and evil the left is, with absolutely no scruples of any kind as they seek to re-elect floundering Joe Biden and better still, knock Trump from the race by any means necessary. It's banana republic stuff and a sign of just how corrupted our court system has gotten. The only way out now is to re-elect President Trump. The campaign lines are now reportedly jammed with donors.

Image: Picryl, via Gary Stockbridge // public domain