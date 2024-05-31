Election Sunday in Mexico, and another candidate gets shot

As you may know, Mexico will have an election on Sunday and Dr. Claudia Sheimbaum is projected to become the nation's first woman and Jewish president. She'll replace President Lopez-Obrador and let's see what happens next. On one hand, they are from the same party so continuity is promised. On the other hand, they have different personalities. He loves attention but she is very restrained.

No matter what, the most brutal election campaign continues or another candidate is dead.

Here is the story:

A mayoral candidate in Mexico was assassinated in the middle of a campaign rally late Wednesday — with disturbing video showing a gunman shooting him in the back of the head at point-blank range. Alfredo Cabrera was gunned down in front of hundreds of supporters in the town of Coyuca de Benitez in the southern state of Guerrero as he was making the final stop of his campaign, officials and local media said. Footage of the ordeal showed Cabrera shaking hands with a supporter just seconds before his attacker brazenly approached from behind and pointed the firearm at his head. The gunman then fired off a slew of shots as terrified supporters screamed out.

For those counting, he is Number 36.

Most of the candidates who were killed were running for mayor or town councils.

Why small town mayors or councils? They are easier to assassinate because these candidates do not have the security around them. More importantly, these small towns are the routes to move drugs or people.

The election is on Sunday. Will there be a Number 37? Probably so, and a problem that the new president is going to have to do something about.