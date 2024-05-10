The UN General Assembly just backed full ‘Palestinian’ admission

Last month, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council bid to recognize a “Palestinian” state. Today, however, the full UN General Assembly backed that same bid, with 143 nations out of the 193 total voting in favor of the idea (25 abstained). Think about that: Seventy-five percent of the UN is in favor of granting nationhood to a people whose raison d'être is to commit genocide against a UN nation. The world’s moral compass is broken and, as always, Jews are the canary in the coalmine. The rest of the civilized world will be next.

Al Jazeera proudly touted the news:

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognising it as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council “reconsider the matter favourably”. The vote by the 193-member UNGA on Friday was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member – a move that would effectively recognise a Palestinian state – after the United States vetoed it in the UN Security Council last month. The assembly adopted a resolution on Friday with 143 votes in favour and nine against – including the US and Israel – while 25 countries abstained. It does not give the Palestinians full UN membership, but simply recognises them as qualified to join. [snip] While the UNGA alone cannot grant full UN membership, the draft resolution on Friday will give the Palestinians some additional rights and privileges from September 2024 – like a seat among the UN members in the assembly hall – but it will not be granted a vote in the body.

In addition, as this tweet notes, the “Palestinian” body “will receive almost all rights of a full member state except the right to vote in the GA and to be a candidate for” various UN groups:

NOW: #UNGA adopts resolution enhancing #Palestine's rights and privileges at the United Nations with strong support. Resolution received 143 votes in favor, 9 against, 25 abstentions. @Palestine_UN retains observer state status but will receive almost all rights of a full member… pic.twitter.com/ub460tHBMI — Rami Ayari (@Raminho) May 10, 2024

Currently, the only thing stopping the UN from recognizing a “State of Palestine” is the U.S. veto. However, given Biden’s increasingly open animosity toward Israel, it’s not entirely clear that Israel can rely on that veto.

The UN vote seems to extend only to the West Bank (i.e., the Palestinian Authority), but it’s a little unclear. Therefore, the following discussion covers both the people in Gaza and the West Bank (which is called the West Bank because it’s on Jordan’s West Bank, reflecting that Jordan is, in fact, the “Palestinian” nation to the extent that there is one).

For now, one can easily dismiss Gaza as a nation because it’s governed by a recognized terrorist group. However, the West Bank also isn’t a “nation” by any metric. Its government is not democratic, as evidenced by the fact that its President, Mahmoud Abbas, is in the 19th year of his four-year term. Even China and Russia make a better pretense of democratic elections. The West Bank also lacks a viable economy, something even Wikipedia concedes.

According to data at Macrotrends, in 2022, the West Bank and Gaza, which have a combined population of a little over 5.4 million people, exported goods valued at $3.54 billion, which is a pathetic output. Within the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority owns most of the means of production and prohibits competition.

Meanwhile, in 2021/2022, the U.S. gave almost $600 million to Gaza and the West Bank, while the European Parliament boasts that, between 2014 and 2020, it handed over €2.2 billion to Gaza and the West Bank (somewhere around $3 billion in today’s dollars). It’s hard to tell how much foreign aid money the West Bank receives because it hides the ball.

Of course, very little of that money goes to the people. Yasser Arafat was worth around $9 billion (around $14 billion in today’s dollars) when he dead. Meanwhile, Mahmoud Abbas was alleged to have amassed $100 million in 2013, less than a decade into his four-year term. He’s surely a billionaire by now, as are all his Hamas peers.

On top of the moral and financial corruption that characterizes a people without the will, desire, or need to sustain themselves, the “Palestinians” are also dedicated to Israel’s destruction and the death of its people. Hamas, as we know, is open about it, both in its charter and in statements from its leaders:

Ahmad Bahr, former Deputy Speaker, Hamas Parliament: “Kill them all without leaving a single one.” (2012) Fathi Hamad, Senior Hamas official: “You have Jews everywhere and we must attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing.” (2019) Sheikh Hamad al-Regeb: “Bring annihilation upon the Jews. Paralyze them, destroy their entity.” (2023) and, Yaya Sinwar, at this writing crawling through sewers in Gaza, announcing that Hamas is winning the war: “We’ll take down the border and tear their hearts from their bodies.” (2018)

The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank has been more subtle, but its goals are no less deadly. It granted honorary citizenship to those who slaughtered Jews (the more brutally, the better), celebrated Adolf Hitler, and has funded terrorists for decades (that’s where some of your taxpayer dollars go). Abbas himself has denied the Holocaust.

The chants of “From the river to the sea” ring as loudly in the West Bank as they do in Gaza, and they mean the same: The destruction of Israel and the death of its Jews. Ahed Tamimi is the living embodiment of the West Bank mindset. Following the October 7 massacre, she wrote, “Come on settlers, we will slaughter you. We are waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank. What Hitler did to you was a picnic. We will drink your blood and eat your skulls.”

In 2000, citizens in the West Bank slaughtered two IDF reservists and then engaged in a joyous blood ritual to celebrate. College students across America, knowingly or not, commemorate that moment today.

If Gazans and West Bankians were already a nation, that nation would be characterized as a “failed state.” Nevertheless, because of the deep antisemitic hatred for Israel that guides the United Nations, an organization that is primarily comprised of Muslim and socialist nations, the UN is on the verge of granting official recognition to two non-productive, non-democratic entities that exist to eradicate the world’s only Jewish state. Hitler would be proud.

Let’s hope that, on this matter, at least, Joe “Don’t Destroy Hamas” Biden can do the right thing.

(For those wondering why I keep putting “Palestinian” in quotation marks, it’s because the motley conglomeration of Arabs who drifted into Syria-Palestinia beginning in the early 19th century were never considered “Palestinians.” That was a term that referred to the Jews who continued living on the land after Rome destroyed the Kingdom of Judea and renamed the land Palestine in honor of the Philistines. See here for more information. The term “Palestinian” was a 1960s construct to create a fake lineage to overcome the fact that the Jews had continuously occupied the same land for more than 3,700 years.)

Image by Andrea Widburg